205 Live Reportedly Moving to Fridays

– It appears as if 205 Live will be following Smackdown to the end of the week. Per PWInsider , the word backstage at Smackdown on Tuesday was that the show will continue to tape after Smackdown and will air live on Fridays at 10 PM after Smackdown goes off the air on FOX.

The site also notes that as of now, the show is the responsibility of NXT’s creative team in terms of storylines and angles, which fits what Triple H said earlier in the month about the brand moving toward NXT and falling under its umbrella.