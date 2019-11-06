wrestling / News

205 Live Set to Tape Tonight at NXT

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– 205 Live will be a little bit less than live this week, as it tapes tonight before airing on Friday. PWInsider reports that the show will take tonight at Full Sail University.

WWE announced earlier in the week that the show would still air immediately following SmackDown on Friday, but this is the first confirmation that the show will not be live from Full Sail.

