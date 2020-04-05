wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands At Wrestlemania (Pics)
R-Truth didn’t have a match at Wrestlemania, but that didn’t stop him from losing his 24/7 Championship at the event. As host Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley spoke about the event, Truth asked for sanctuary to avoid losing his title. Mojo attacked him anyway, only for Gronk to go for the pin. Mojo pulled him off and covered for the win. This makes Rawley a seven-time champion. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Mojo Rawley has won the 24/7 Championship #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OhMuhU4NA9
— WWE Critic (@WWECritics) April 5, 2020
Oh man @RonKillings "can't go to picnics, can't go to church" hilarious not so sly COVID-19 reference. #WrestleMania
Shame he has lost his 24/7 championship. for now. pic.twitter.com/g9HikUoN5H
— Alexander (@Sigebeorn) April 5, 2020
