24/7 Championship Changes Hands in New Video
March 22, 2020 | Posted by
The 24/7 Championship is back with its most prolific holder after a surprise title change on Sunday. As you can see in the below video posted to Facebook, R-Truth pinned Riddick Moss to become the 24/7 Championship. Moss was out jogging – with the title on, of course – when a car drove by with a WWE referee inside. Moss ordered the ref out of the car and interrogated him, allowing Truth to sneak out of the trunk of the car and pinn Moss.
This is Truth’s 35th reign with the title. Moss’ reign, his first, ends at a record 41 days.
