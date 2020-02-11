24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Clips)

Mojo Rawley’s plans to elevate the 24/7 Championship are on hold for now, as he lost the title on tonight’s Raw. Rawley lost the title following a quick loss alongside Riddick Moss to the Street Profits on tonight’s episode. After the match, Moss went to take Rawley’s offer for help to his feet but rolled him up to win the title. A couple video clips of the change are below.

Moss is in his first run with the title, ending Rawley’s sixth reign at 15 days.