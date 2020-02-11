wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Clips)
Mojo Rawley’s plans to elevate the 24/7 Championship are on hold for now, as he lost the title on tonight’s Raw. Rawley lost the title following a quick loss alongside Riddick Moss to the Street Profits on tonight’s episode. After the match, Moss went to take Rawley’s offer for help to his feet but rolled him up to win the title. A couple video clips of the change are below.
Moss is in his first run with the title, ending Rawley’s sixth reign at 15 days.
The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are VICTORIOUS over @riddickMoss & @MojoRawleyWWE on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/ZJwqNbjlLv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 11, 2020
RIDDY MO, WHAT DID YOU DO?!@riddickMoss just pinned @MojoRawleyWWE to become #247Champion! #Raw pic.twitter.com/5f2kX8rWDa
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020
