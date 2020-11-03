24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Video)

We have a new 24/7 Champion following tonight’s episode of Raw, and his name is Drew Gulak. Gulak pinned R-Truth on tonight’s show after the now-former champion lost a quick bout to Bobby Lashley, capturing the championship and escaping. And by “pinned R-Truth,” I mean he ran down to try and pin R-Truth, then got destroyed by Lashley who put Gulak on top of Truth for the pin after the fact. You can see video from the match, as well as Gulak backstage after the win, below.

This marks Gulak’s fourth run with the 24/7 Title and ends Truth’s 43rd championship reign at 28 days, having lost and then won it back from Gulak on the October 5th episode of Raw.