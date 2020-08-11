wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands On Raw (Pics, Video)
We have a new (old) 24/7 Champion after the title changed hands on Raw. On Monday’s episode, Truth rolled up Akira Tozawa on the entrance ramp while dressed as a ninja to capture the title. You can see clips and pics from the segment below.
The win makes R-Truth a 38-time 24/7 Champion, and ends Tozawa’s second reign at a week after he won it from Shelton Benjamin on last week’s Raw.
The united front between The #VikingRaiders, @KingRicochet & @CedricAlexander proved to be no match for the Ninjas. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r9NGA6m1OX
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020
SURPRISE!#WWERaw @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/daWnD8STh3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 11, 2020
R-TRUTH RECUPERÓ A SU BEBÉ #WWExFOX Ron Killings le arrebató a Akira Tozawa el Campeonato 24/7 en Monday Night RAW pic.twitter.com/24uo6O4hIB
— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 11, 2020
3️⃣8️⃣ and counting…@RonKillings has his BABY BACK! #WWERaw #247Champion pic.twitter.com/WcuBO4KIWX
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020
Ricochet, Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders derrotan fácilmente a Akira Tozawa & los Ninjas
Justo después, resulta que R-Truth era uno de los ninjas y gana el campeonato 24/7#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/vJzA40iQid
— All Elite Bros (@elite_bros) August 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan, Michael Hayes, ROH And More Pay Tribute To Kamala
- Arn Anderson on the Legacy of Vince McMahon, How Saying ‘Wrestlers’ or ‘Wrestling’ Would Get You Fired in WWE
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character
- WWE’s Planned RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Were Not Under the Masks on Smackdown