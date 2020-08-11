wrestling / News

24/7 Championship Changes Hands On Raw (Pics, Video)

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth Raw

We have a new (old) 24/7 Champion after the title changed hands on Raw. On Monday’s episode, Truth rolled up Akira Tozawa on the entrance ramp while dressed as a ninja to capture the title. You can see clips and pics from the segment below.

The win makes R-Truth a 38-time 24/7 Champion, and ends Tozawa’s second reign at a week after he won it from Shelton Benjamin on last week’s Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

24/7 Championship, R-Truth, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading