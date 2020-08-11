24/7 Championship Changes Hands On Raw (Pics, Video)

We have a new (old) 24/7 Champion after the title changed hands on Raw. On Monday’s episode, Truth rolled up Akira Tozawa on the entrance ramp while dressed as a ninja to capture the title. You can see clips and pics from the segment below.

The win makes R-Truth a 38-time 24/7 Champion, and ends Tozawa’s second reign at a week after he won it from Shelton Benjamin on last week’s Raw.

R-TRUTH RECUPERÓ A SU BEBÉ #WWExFOX Ron Killings le arrebató a Akira Tozawa el Campeonato 24/7 en Monday Night RAW pic.twitter.com/24uo6O4hIB — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 11, 2020