wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
We have a new 24/7 Champion after a fatal four-way on tonight’s Raw. Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth to win the title on Monday’s show while champion Shelton Benjamin was being kept busy at ringside. Cedric Alexander was also in the match.
Tozawa’s win is his fourth run with the title. He ends Benjamin’s run at seven days, having won the title on last week’s Raw.
The first #WhatsUp in the #WWEThunderDome. You love to see it.@RonKillings is set to battle against @TozawaAkira @CedricAlexander AND @Sheltyb803 in a #Fatal4Way Match for the #247Championship! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qwlkOjJdO6
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
NINJA. POWER.#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/yiFrQKho0w
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 25, 2020
The relentless pursuit of the 24/7 Title continues in a wild #Fatal4Way Match. #WWERaw @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander @RonKillings @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/CA28R1q3XD
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
HE DID IT.@TozawaAkira is once again your #247Champion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CF7424HOYv
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
