wrestling / News

24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Akira Tozawa Raw

We have a new 24/7 Champion after a fatal four-way on tonight’s Raw. Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth to win the title on Monday’s show while champion Shelton Benjamin was being kept busy at ringside. Cedric Alexander was also in the match.

Tozawa’s win is his fourth run with the title. He ends Benjamin’s run at seven days, having won the title on last week’s Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

24/7 Championship, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading