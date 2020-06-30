24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

The 24/7 Championship saw another change on tonight’s episode of Raw, reverting back to familiar hands. R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa on Monday’s show to capture the title again; you can see pics and video from the match below.

The win gives R-Truth his 27th run with the title, having last won the belt on June 1st from Rob Gronkowski. Tozawa’s reign was his second and lasted seven days.