24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
The 24/7 Championship saw another change on tonight’s episode of Raw, reverting back to familiar hands. R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa on Monday’s show to capture the title again; you can see pics and video from the match below.
The win gives R-Truth his 27th run with the title, having last won the belt on June 1st from Rob Gronkowski. Tozawa’s reign was his second and lasted seven days.
It's time for the #247Championship to be decided!#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/7b3slkn4GI
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2020
Those moves can only mean one thing …
HE WANTS HIS BABY BACK!#WWERaw @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/8CeSkOioJa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 30, 2020
It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/5k9KJQ6jaE
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2020
AND NEW!@RonKillings #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/55blPtYR2z
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 30, 2020
