24/7 Championship Changes Hands Several Times on WWE Raw
We had a host of WWE 24/7 Championship switches on tonight’s Raw, and Akira Tozawa escaped the show with the title. On Monday’s show, Tozawa pinned Dana Brooke to win the title which set off a whole sequence of events. Nikki A.S.H., Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka won the title in that order, and Tozawa pinned Tamina to win the title back.
Brooke’s championship, her eighth, ended at eight days, having won the title at a WWE live event on July 10th. Tozawa’s final title win for the night is his 16th. Bliss’ 24/7 Championship win is her first time winning the title.
Multiple 24/7 Champions were crowned, but the night ends the way it started with @DanaBrookeWWE as the champ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LLc7DvnZwH
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
