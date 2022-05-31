wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands Twice on WWE Raw
We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s WWE Raw — and another one who already lost it. On Monday night’s show, Tamina pinned Dana Brooke after a Samoan Drop as Brooke was trying to evade the usual suspects to win the championship. Tamina was then congratulated by Akira Tozawa, who turned the moment into a backslide to get the pinfall.
Tamina’s title reign was her third, while Tozawa is now on his 13th. Brooke’s reign lasted 28 days.
We have a NEW #247Champion on #MizTV! @TaminaSnuka #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MsNwdDIC33
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022
Time for a celebration!@TaminaSnuka @TozawaAkira #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/how8Z1BGjH
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022
#AndNew #247Champion @TozawaAkira!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QKigJBelCa
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022
