24/7 Championship Changes Hands Twice on WWE Raw

We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s WWE Raw — and another one who already lost it. On Monday night’s show, Tamina pinned Dana Brooke after a Samoan Drop as Brooke was trying to evade the usual suspects to win the championship. Tamina was then congratulated by Akira Tozawa, who turned the moment into a backslide to get the pinfall.

Tamina’s title reign was her third, while Tozawa is now on his 13th. Brooke’s reign lasted 28 days.