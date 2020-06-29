wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Match Added to Tonight’s RAW
June 29, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has added another match to tonight’s Raw, announcing a 24/7 Championship defense. WWE announced that R-Truth will challenge Akira Tozawa for the title, which Tozawa won from Truth last week.
The announcement reads:
Thanks to Bobby Lashley, Akira Tozawa is the new 24/7 Champion, but how long will he hold on to it? Tozawa will put the title on the line tonight against R-Truth.
After destroying Tozawa’s ninjas, Lashley — who was looking for payback after he and MVP lost to Truth and Drew McIntyre a week earlier – left Truth devastated with the Full Nelson. From there, Tozawa picked up the pieces to become 24/7 Champion for a second time.
Tune in tonight at 8/7 C to see if Truth can recapture his title!
