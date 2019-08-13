24/7 Title Changes Hands Multiple Times on Raw (Pics, Video)

– The 24/7 Championship had a chaotic time on Raw, changing hands several times in very short succession. During Monday night’s episode, R-Truth came out during a Revival vs. Lucha House Party match with several people chasing him. They ended up in the ring to cause a no-contest, after which The Revival hit The Hart Attack on Truth and both pinned him to become the first double 24/7 champions. Kalisto then hit the Del Sol in an attempt to capture the title, but was unsuccessful and Truth got a roll-up pin to claim the belt for a twelfth time and escape.

We weren’t done yet though, as R-Truth was celebrating his win backstage when Elias hit Truth with the guitar to become champion for a third time. Pics and video from the segments are below: