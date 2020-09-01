wrestling / News
24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Clips)
We have a new 24/7 Champion (again) following this week’s episode of Raw. R-Truth won his title back on tonight’s episode, blindsiding Akira Tozawa when Tozawa arrived with his ninjas but was unable to get in because he wasn’t on the list. When Tozawa got out to look at the list, it was blank and Truth came out to roll him up and claim the title. You can see clips from the segment below.
The win gives R-Truth his 39th run with the 24/7 title and ends Tozawa’s win at seven days, having won the championship on last week’s Raw.
GOTCHA.#WWERaw @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/0UtGVi4V5w
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 1, 2020
We have a NEW #247Champion! 😄#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uBBmnuA5vk
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020
39 TIMES AND COUNTING…@RonKillings is once again your #247Champion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RLWYQhadOh
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett Reportedly Negotiating With WWE For Full Time Deal As Announcer
- Matt Cardona Says He Wasn’t Under Contract During Final Year In WWE
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wasn’t Initially Interested In Signing The Undertaker From WCW, Begging Vince To Meet With Taker