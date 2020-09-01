24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Clips)

We have a new 24/7 Champion (again) following this week’s episode of Raw. R-Truth won his title back on tonight’s episode, blindsiding Akira Tozawa when Tozawa arrived with his ninjas but was unable to get in because he wasn’t on the list. When Tozawa got out to look at the list, it was blank and Truth came out to roll him up and claim the title. You can see clips from the segment below.

The win gives R-Truth his 39th run with the 24/7 title and ends Tozawa’s win at seven days, having won the championship on last week’s Raw.