24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Pic, Video)

We have a new 24/7 Champion after the title changed hands on Raw. During tonight’s episode, Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth to win the title. You can see a pic and video from the segment below.

This marks Tozawa’s second title reign, having previously won the title on the December 22nd, 2019 episode of Raw before quickly losing it to Santa Claus. R-Truth’s reign, his 36th, ends at 18 days.