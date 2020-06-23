wrestling / News
24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Pic, Video)
June 22, 2020 | Posted by
We have a new 24/7 Champion after the title changed hands on Raw. During tonight’s episode, Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth to win the title. You can see a pic and video from the segment below.
This marks Tozawa’s second title reign, having previously won the title on the December 22nd, 2019 episode of Raw before quickly losing it to Santa Claus. R-Truth’s reign, his 36th, ends at 18 days.
Before the #247Championship Match even started…a furious @fightbobby arrived on the scene!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wOTN1oOCZB
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020
Opportunity knocks.#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/bCbUAs5Xmt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020
NEW. CHAMPION.#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/tEYBiqJWFM
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface
- Jay Bradley Reveals the Chaos He Dealt With During His TNA Run, How the Company Has Improved in Recent Years as Impact Wrestling
- Greg Hamilton Reveals the Origin of the ‘Best in the World’ Intro, What the Original Plan Was
- Undertaker Loved Edge and Randy Orton’s Backlash Match, Says There’s Too Much Focus on Athleticism