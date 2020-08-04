wrestling / News

24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

August 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Akira Tozawa 24/7 Title

We have a new 24/7 Champion following tonight’s episode of Raw. Akira Tozawa defeated Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth in a triple threat match, taking advantage of a situation where Benjamin, MVP, and Lashley were dealing with his ninjas, to capture the title. He hit a senton on R-Truth, who had been taken out by Benjamin, to win the title.

This marks Tozawa’s third run with the 24/7 Championship, having last held the title for six days in June. Benjamin’s run ends at 15 recognized days.

