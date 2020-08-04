wrestling / News
24/7 Title Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
We have a new 24/7 Champion following tonight’s episode of Raw. Akira Tozawa defeated Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth in a triple threat match, taking advantage of a situation where Benjamin, MVP, and Lashley were dealing with his ninjas, to capture the title. He hit a senton on R-Truth, who had been taken out by Benjamin, to win the title.
This marks Tozawa’s third run with the 24/7 Championship, having last held the title for six days in June. Benjamin’s run ends at 15 recognized days.
UP NEXT: @RonKillings has the #247Championship in his possession, but it's @Sheltyb803 who's defending the gold against Truth and @TozawaAkira on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ils0VFj71s
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
Who do YOU think is walking out of #WWERaw with the #247Championship: @RonKillings @TozawaAkira or @Sheltyb803?! pic.twitter.com/940hwiFAW8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 4, 2020
It's an INTENSE and HARD-HITTING encounter for the #247Championship on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/P1PBmq6Yfm
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
Maaaaaaaaaaan on the run.#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/JMJnE2jFn3
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
THIRD TIME'S A CHARM.@TozawaAkira has REGAINED the #247Championship on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/26pSBemCr6
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020