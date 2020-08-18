UPDATED: 24/7 Title Changes Hands Three Times on Raw (Video)

UPDATE: It didn’t take long for Shelton Benjamin’s second 24/7 Championship range come to an end, though his third one started soon after. Benjamin lost the championship on tonight’s show, losing it to Cedric Alexander after Benjamin was eliminated during the six-man tag team match pitting The Hurt Business against Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Mustafa Ali. Alexander ran down and rolled Benjamin up to win the title. Benjamin then defended his title later in the show, only for Benjamin to come out and hit Alexander with the Pay Dirt for the pin.

This marked Alexander’s second run with the title; he previous held it back in June of 2019. Benjamin is now in his third run with the title.

Y nosotros pensando en Heel Turns… Cedric Alexander aprovecha y le quita el 24/7 Championship al mareado Shelton Benjamin#WWE #WWERaw #Raw pic.twitter.com/uKRllYlwlc — 🇲🇽 Hyde Wrestling Podcast (@HydeWrestling) August 18, 2020

ORIGINAL: We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s show, Shelton Benjamin pinned R-Truth as the latter was escaping Akira Tozawa’s ninjas, hitting with a big boot to win the title.

Benjamin is now a two-time 24/7 champion, having held the title for two weeks starting on July 20th. R-Truth’s latest reign was his 38th and ran seven days.