WWE News: 24/7 Title Changes Hands Several Times on Raw, Clip From Tonight’s MizTV
– We have a new (old) 24/7 Champion after several title changes Monday’s episode of Raw. R-Truth recaptured his championship from Drew Gulak on this week’s episode after Gulak attempted to join the Hurt Business and got assaulted for it. Truth ran up and then pinned Gulak to win the title.
Later in the night, Truth defended the title in a seven-person match against Gulak, Lince Dorado, Metalik, Akira Tozawa, Tucker, and Erik. The title changes hands several times in quick succession with Tozawa winning his sixth 24/7 title, followed by Erik winning his first, Gulak winning his fifth, Tucker wining his first, Gulak winning his sixth, Tucker winning it back for his second reign, Metalik pinning Tucker for his first reign, Dorado winning his first, and then finally Truth pinning Dorado for his 44th title reign.
– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s MizTV that kicked off Raw, which saw Randy Orton come down and argue with Miz and John Morrison only to have New Day come out and then Drew McIntyre make the save for the New Day after they were attacked by the heels:
