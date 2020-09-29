wrestling / News
24/7 Title Changes Hands Three Times on Raw (Video)
September 28, 2020 | Posted by
We had a new 24/7 Champion after tonight’s Raw…and then another one. And then back to the old one. Akira Tozawa returned from nearly being eaten by a shark on tonight’s show, using a letter delivered by ninja to distract R-Truth so he could roll the champion up and then claim the title. The ninja then hit Tozawa with a briefcase, revealing himself to be Drew Gulak, and pinned Tozawa to win the title. Truth then meted out his own briefcase punishment to Gulak and won the title back. Video of the segment is below.
Tozawa is now a five-time 24/7 champion, while Gulak is a two-time champion. Truth is now in his 41st 24/7 Championship reign.
