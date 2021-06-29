24/7 Title Changes Hands Three Times On Raw

The 24/7 Title is back, and it changed hands multiple times on this week’s Raw. Akira Tozawa both lost the title and then regained it on tonight’s show during the battle royal that earned Riddle a spot in the main event. Tozawa lost the title to Drew Gulak after both men were eliminated, only to have R-Truth roll him up to win the title again. Tozawa then took Truth out and won the title back.

That puts Tozawa in his 10th title reign and ends his ninth at 42 days, having won it from R-Truth on May 17th. Truth’s brief reign was his 52nd, while Gulak’s was his seventh.