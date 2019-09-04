wrestling / News
24/7 Title Changes Hands Three Times on Smackdown (Clips)
– The 24/7 Championship is back in familiar hands after a couple title changes on this week’s Smackdown. Bo Dallas surprised Drake Maverick to win the championship backstage, only to have Maverick reclaim the title soon after in the ring. However, he didn’t hold it for long before R-Truth came out and pinned him to take the championship back.
Dallas was in his first reign as champion, and Maverick’s win was his sixth with the title. R-Truth’s victory gives him a total of 14 runs for a combined 62-plus days thus far.
Ok, hold up. Did @TheBoDallas just PIN @WWEMaverick to become the NEW #247Champion!?! #SDLive #247Title pic.twitter.com/yK6l5Hmomp
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2019
The reveal we never knew we needed.@RonKillings gets the better of @WWEMaverick to become the NEW #247Champion!! #SDLive #247Title pic.twitter.com/yLKQBK39lz
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2019
