24/7 Title Changes Hands Twice On FOX New Year’s Eve Special (Pics, Video)
The 24/7 championship changed hands two more times to close out 2019 and the decade, during FOX’s New Year’s Eve special. R-Truth was being interviewed by Maria Menounous when Mojo Rawley attacked him and won the title, with Maria counting the three. Later, Mojo insulted Elias during his performance, so he got attacked with a guitar and Elias allowed Truth to win back the title.
This is Mojo’s first 24/7 title win and Truth is now in his 30th reign.
PWinsider adds that Shane Helms was also in New York City to oversee the segment. You can see photos and clips from the WWE portion of the special, which also featured Roman Reigns defeating Dolph Ziggler in a match taped this past Friday, below.
The winner of the FINAL @WWE match of the decade, ‘The Big Dog’ @WWERomanReigns! #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/tnGCZmqGkC
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
As @IAmEliasWWE continues to rock #TimesSquare, @WWERomanReigns is about to square off with @HEELZiggler on #NYEonFOX!!
Tune in to @FOXTV to catch ALL the action! pic.twitter.com/WYCeOoBC2S
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2020
Me and my homegirl @mariamenounos celebrating my 24/7 Championship Victory in #TimesSquare on #FOX! Maria and I are working on a new partnership so stay tuned!! 🤫 @WWEonFOX #NYE2020 #NYEonFOX #STAYHYPED pic.twitter.com/3meBHQfvnK
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 1, 2020
