24/7 Title Match Set For Next Week’s Raw
June 19, 2020 | Posted by
R-Truth will defend the 24/7 Championship on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced during tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Truth will defend the title against Akira Tozawa, who will be accompanied by his ninjas.
The match joins the previously-announced card as follows:
* Ric Flair returns to declare Randy Orton the greatest ever.
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics
