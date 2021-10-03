wrestling / News
2CW Older, Fatter, Balder Results 10.01.21: Dark Order Wins in Headliner
– Squared Circle Wrestling (2CW) returned for a special 2021 reunion show called 2CW: Older, Fatter, Balder last Friday in Syracuse, New York. The event was held at the Alien Opera House and streamed live on YouTube. Below are some quick results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Ted Goodz beat Warhorse.
* Dalton Castle bea Colin Delaney and Daniel Garcia.
* Slyck Wagner Brown beat 2 Cold Scorpio.
* Brute VanSlyke beat Nick Sullivan.
* Jay Freddie defeated Moose.
* Rachael Ellering picked up the win over Kayla Sparks.
* W. Morrissey was victorious over Cheech and Jason Axe and Mike Skyros and Rich Swann and Sean Carr.
* Loca Vida & Stuart Snodgrass beat Hamin’s Hackers (Bin Hamin & Dirty Bomb Dewey) and Rusty Hardwood & The Beast and The Killer Steves (Steve Kruz & Steve McKenzie).
* Alex Shelley beat Davey Richards.
* Thunder Rosa beat Mercedes Martinez.
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) beat High Seas (Cloudy & Nick Ando).
* Brodie Lee Jr. (aka -1) helped Dark Order win their match in the main event.