2CW Older, Fatter, Balder Results 10.01.21: Dark Order Wins in Headliner

– Squared Circle Wrestling (2CW) returned for a special 2021 reunion show called 2CW: Older, Fatter, Balder last Friday in Syracuse, New York. The event was held at the Alien Opera House and streamed live on YouTube. Below are some quick results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ted Goodz beat Warhorse.

* Dalton Castle bea Colin Delaney and Daniel Garcia.

* Slyck Wagner Brown beat 2 Cold Scorpio.

* Brute VanSlyke beat Nick Sullivan.

* Jay Freddie defeated Moose.

* Rachael Ellering picked up the win over Kayla Sparks.

* W. Morrissey was victorious over Cheech and Jason Axe and Mike Skyros and Rich Swann and Sean Carr.

* Loca Vida & Stuart Snodgrass beat Hamin’s Hackers (Bin Hamin & Dirty Bomb Dewey) and Rusty Hardwood & The Beast and The Killer Steves (Steve Kruz & Steve McKenzie).

* Alex Shelley beat Davey Richards.

* Thunder Rosa beat Mercedes Martinez.

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) beat High Seas (Cloudy & Nick Ando).

* Brodie Lee Jr. (aka -1) helped Dark Order win their match in the main event.