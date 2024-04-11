wrestling / News
WWE News: 2K Gets Cody Rhodes A Special Gift, Money in the Bank Pre-Sale Code, Lineup For Today’s Main Event
April 11, 2024 | Posted by
– 2K Games gave Cody Rhodes a special ‘Pharoah’ edition of the WWE 2K24 cover.
The @WWEGames @2K team surprised @CodyRhodes, our #WWE2K24 cover Superstar, at #WrestleMania with a paw-some surprise. 👀 🐾 pic.twitter.com/9gzMZH9FyA
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) April 10, 2024
– Today’s WWE Main Event features the following:
* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Ivar vs. Julius Creed.
– WWE is holding a pre-sale for Money in the Bank in Toronto (July 6). You can get tickets here with the code MONEY.
You can also get tickets for Smackdown (July 5) and NXT Heatwave (July 7) with the same code.