2K Games Announces WrestleMania 38 Wedding Contest for WWE 2K22

– 2K Games has announced a couples Match Made In Heaven contest for WWE 2K22, where one couple can win a WWE-themed wedding celebration at WrestleMania 38. You can view the details below:

COUPLES CAN NOW TAG IN TO THE NEWLY “UN-VEILED” WWE® 2K22 “MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN” CONTEST

2K to throw one couple a WWE-themed wedding celebration at WrestleMania 38

2K today announced WWE® 2K22’s “Match Made in Heaven” contest, offering one lucky couple a wedding bash that “Hits Different.” Starting March 3, couples can submit a video sharing why they deserve to be united in match-rimony to potentially win a dream WWE-themed wedding celebration at WrestleMania 38.

“Connections made in the ring have led to many WWE power couples exchanging their own rings and becoming tag-team partners in life,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “To celebrate this tradition of love between so many Superstars, and the upcoming launch of WWE 2K22, we’re throwing the ultimate WWE wedding celebration for one couple from our passionate community.”

The winning couple will receive a paid trip for six to Dallas, TX to attend “The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History,” April 3-4, 2022. 2K will throw the winners a WWE-themed wedding bash at WrestleMania weekend, with a prize bundle that also includes a reception, photographer, music, a wedding cake and special guests in attendance including Ronnie 2K and WWE Superstars.

SUBMISSION PERIOD

The contest submission period begins at 12:00 a.m. PT on March 3, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 14, 2022.

HOW TO ENTER

Submit a video tweet or post to Twitter or Instagram telling us why you and your tag-team partner are the ultimate “Match Made in Heaven.” Submissions must be 90 seconds or less in length and include the official #WWE2K22 and #MatchMadeInHeaven hashtags.*

WWE 2K22, the next installment in the WWE 2K franchise, is set to launch on March 11, 2022, with a redesigned game engine, new controls, stunning graphics, and all-new game modes. For more information on WWE 2K22, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K22 or subscribe on YouTube.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 14, 2022. Open to couples who are looking to be married or are married, want to participate in a wedding/recommitment celebration, and are both 18 years or older and legal residents of an eligible jurisdiction. Grand prize is a wedding celebration and not an official wedding or marriage ceremony. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by 2K Games, Inc. Visit the official contest website for rules, restrictions, prizes, eligible jurisdictions, and other details.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).