wrestling / News

2K Games Poll Names The Rock As Most Iconic Wrestler, Rock Reacts

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Image Credit: WWE

2K Games recently held a fan poll in which The Rock was named the most iconic WWE wrestler. Of those who responded, 72% voted for The Rock. In a post on Twitter, The Final Boss reacted to the news.

He wrote: “Absolutely blown away. Love you back. THANK YOU. Pro wrestling is in my blood. Respect, passion, grit, love. 4L – Final Boss

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading