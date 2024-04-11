wrestling / News
2K Games Poll Names The Rock As Most Iconic Wrestler, Rock Reacts
April 11, 2024 | Posted by
2K Games recently held a fan poll in which The Rock was named the most iconic WWE wrestler. Of those who responded, 72% voted for The Rock. In a post on Twitter, The Final Boss reacted to the news.
He wrote: “Absolutely blown away. Love you back. THANK YOU. Pro wrestling is in my blood. Respect, passion, grit, love. 4L – Final Boss ”
