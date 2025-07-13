wrestling / News

2K Rolls Out Patch To Fix Missing Custom Images In WWE 2K25

July 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker Figure WWE 2K25 Image Credit: 2K Games

A new patch has been released for WWE 2K25 to fix an issue of missing custom images that popped up after the most recent patch. The WWE Games Twitter account announced on Friday that they were investigating reports of missing custom images, and on Saturday they announced that patch 1.19 was being released as a hotfix to resolve the issue.

The account wrote on Saturday:

“A new hotfix is rolling out (Patch 1.19) that will return custom images after redownloading affected CAS. For those who encountered the issue on a locally saved CAS, edits will need to be reapplied. #WWE2K25”

