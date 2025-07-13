2K Rolls Out Patch To Fix Missing Custom Images In WWE 2K25

A new patch has been released for WWE 2K25 to fix an issue of missing custom images that popped up after the most recent patch. The WWE Games Twitter account announced on Friday that they were investigating reports of missing custom images, and on Saturday they announced that patch 1.19 was being released as a hotfix to resolve the issue.

The account wrote on Saturday:

“A new hotfix is rolling out (Patch 1.19) that will return custom images after redownloading affected CAS. For those who encountered the issue on a locally saved CAS, edits will need to be reapplied. #WWE2K25”

We are investigating reports of missing custom images after the latest patch (1.18) and we'll provide an update shortly on a resolution. Thank you for your patience! — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) July 11, 2025