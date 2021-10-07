2point0 Would Love To Do Commentary After They Stop Wrestling

In an interview for Ad Free Shows (via Fightful, 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) said that they would love to do commentary once they are done with their in-ring wrestling careers. Here are highlights:

Lee on doing commentary: “We’d love to. I would love to do commentary. We can talk for days. It doesn’t mean it’ll be good, but we can do it.”

Parker on the idea of working commentary: “Talking for a living sounds really nice. It sounds great on the body after 20 years of wrestling, we’re not done yet. It’s certainly something that down the line would actually be something worth doing.”

Lee on if it’s likely to happen: “I would imagine it’s something we’ll dabble in, for sure.”