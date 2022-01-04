wrestling / News
3 Million Peacock Subscribers Reportedly Watched WWE Content
According to a new report, over 3 million subscribers to Peacock watched WWE content since the content moved to the service last March. Puck reports that since the WWE Network moved to Peacock in the US, 1 million of the Network’s 1.1 million subscribers converted to the new streaming service.
The move was initially announced in January of last year, and the content began shifting over in mid-March. WWE has stated in their financial results calls that viewership of WWE PPVS (now referred to as “Premium Events”) has risen dramatically from when they were on the WWE Network.
In addition to that news, the report notes that more than half of the 3 million subscribers who watched WWE content on Peacock indicated that they signed up for the service because of WWE.
