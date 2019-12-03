31 Guests And More Announced For WrestleCon 2020

– Here’s a look at the updated guest list and event schedule for Wrestlecon 2020.

The first 31 guests have been officially announced for Wrestlecon 2020, being held over Wrestlemania 36 weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Set for the gathering thus far:

*Arn Anderson

*Road Warrior Animal

*The Boogeyman

*Ted Dibiase

*Kevin Nash

*The Honky Tonk Man

*Bushwacker Luke

*Colt Cabana

*Joey Ryan

*Impact Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan

*Dean Malenko

*Magnum TA

*Teddy Long

*Mick Foley

*Barbara Blank (AKA Kelly Kelly)

*Candice Michelle

*Tenille Dashwood

*Alicia Atout

*RJ City

*Ethan Page

*Brooke Hogan – Tony Hunter

*Tessa Blanchard – WrestleCon

*The Rock N’ Roll Express.

*Scott Steiner

*Fred Ottman aka Tugboat, Typhoon, Shock Master

*Sid Vicious

*Puma King

*Black Taurus

Live Shows Schedule:

All live shows affiliated with WrestleCon 2020 are taking place at the Ritz in Ybor City, 1503 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL, 33605. Ticket sales will begin in November and continue throughout December, with one new show being released each week.

Thursday 4/2 at 4pm – Europe v. The World

Thursday 4/2 at 8pm – The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow

Thursday 4/2 at 11:59pm – Ybor After Dark – a variety and comedy show (21 and up, 2 drinks included with Ticket!): $36 advance

Friday 4/3 at 11am – Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling with DDT

Friday 4/3 at 3pm – Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza

Friday 4/3 at 7pm – Impact Wrestling

Saturday 4/4 at 11am – The Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes and Piledrivers 4

Saturday 4/4 at 3pm – Festival de Lucha

Saturday 4/4 at 7pm – Joey Ryan’s Penis Party

Convention Schedule:

All convention related events are taking place at George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa, FL, 33614. Tickets will go on sale on December 4th, at 2pm EST at www.wrestlecon.com

Friday 4/3–9am-4pm: WrestleCon Convention (Walk-Up Admitted at 10am, advance tickets entry at 9am) – $36/day in advance, $40 walk up + Taxes

Saturday 4/4–9am-4pm: WrestleCon Convention (Walk-Up Admitted at 10am, advance tickets entry at 9am) – $36/day in advance, $40 walk up + Taxes

Sunday 4/5–11am-1pm: Buffet Brunch with Talents from WrestleCon (includes admission to Pre-party from 1pm-4pm): $89

Sunday 4/5–1pm-4pm: WrestleMania Pre-Party includes a wrestler/celebrity softball game, live stage entertainment, charity dunk tank, and Food and Beverages for Sale at Concession Stands -$20 online/advance, $30 walk up + taxes