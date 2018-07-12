350 Days: Legends. Champions. Survivors Runs Tonight in Fathom Theater

– 350 Days: Legends. Champions. Survivors opens in select theaters tonight and it features behind-the-scenes interviews from Bret Hart, Billy Graham, Ted DiBiase, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, and many more. Here are the synopsis and trailer…

Fathom Events, Rivalry Championship Wrestling, and Happy Fish Productions bring 350 Days – Legends. Champions. Survivors. to theatres on July 12! Get a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional wrestling featuring interviews and photographs with legendary wrestlers and rare in-ring footage! Starring former champions Bret Hart and Billy Graham, in a true look behind the curtains at the grueling life they led on the road 350 days a year and the effect it had on their marriages, family, physical and mental health. This one-night event will also feature an exclusive introduction and interview with JJ Dillon (manager of The Four Horsemen) to discuss the current state of professional wrestling.

Here are the official details:

Thursday 7/12 NYC Premier at Regal Union Square 14:

850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

5-9:30PM

Meet in person!

Original GLOW Girls

JJ Dillon

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

Tito Santana

ECW’s Joel Gertner

Plus more stars TBA

Hosted by Evan Ginzburg (Associate Producer The Wrestler & 350 Days) and Executive Producers Darren Antola and David Wilkins

Free Autographs!

Wrestling Trivia/Fun facts on screen

JJ Dillon introduces 350 Days starring Bret Hart and SuperStar Billy Graham & 3 dozen other great legends

World premier screening of 350 Days

Evan Ginzburg interviews JJ Dillon on screen following movie

Q&A with the stars/Producers hosted by Evan Ginzburg

Thursday 7/12 Hollywood Premier At the legendary Chinese Theater in Hollywood:

Guests include:

Chavo Guerrero, Jr.

Christopher Daniels

Scorpio Sky

Joey Ryan

The Legendary Martial Artist, Pro Wrestler, Stuntman and Actor “Judo” Gene LeBell

Former Pro Wrestler and Body Building Legend, Ric Drasin

Original GLOW Girls

Dan Magnus, 2 time PKA Kickboxing Champ.

Tatevik The Gamer

Hosted by 350 Days Director/Executive Producer Fulvio Cecere

Additional Details/Times TBA