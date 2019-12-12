4-Way Tag Title Ladder Match Set for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

– WWE has announced another matchup for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II in January. In a 4-Way Ladder Match, it will be the NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. You can check out the full announcement below.

At TakeOver: Blackpool II, four of NXT UK’s elite tandems with battle in a Ladder Match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

The NXT UK tag tam division has been in a state of chaos in recent months, largely centered around the four teams that include Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster, who won the titles at TakeOver Cardiff, Gallus’ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang, who claimed them soon after, first-ever titleholders The Grizzled Young Veterans, and Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner of the dominant Imperium faction.

As fate would have it, this unrest led to an extremely volatile conflict between Gallus and Imperium, and after negotiations between faction leaders WALTER and Joe Coffey, it was determined that NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus would battle Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner in a highly physical tag team showdown in this week’s main event.

In the middle of the back-and-forth slugfest, The Grizzled Young Veterans suddenly ran down to the ringside area and attempted to steal the titles that were once theirs. Before they could make off with the gold, however, Andrews & Webster blocked their path and ignited a four-way brawl between the top tandems in NXT UK, reminiscent of the chaos last month when the fighting between Gallus & Imperium spoiled the high-stakes match pitting Webster & Andrews against Zack Gibson & James Drake.

Proclaiming that the “disrespect” for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship was at an end, General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala took possession of the titles and announced that they would hang them high above the ring at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II for an NXT UK Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match.

Don’t miss NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT.