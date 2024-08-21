4-Way Scramble Match Announced for MLW Summer of the Beasts

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced a Scramble match to this month’s MLW Summer of the Beasts event. The match will feature Little Guido vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. LSG. Summer of the Beasts is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 in New York City. It will stream live and free on YouTube. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW’s deep roster will be showcased on Thursday, August 29 in NYC as four fighters enter the ring in a Scramble match.

The scramble match demands speed, endurance, rapid-fire attacks and ring awareness to ensure one of the other fighters isn’t stealing the win in this sudden death one fall fight.

This scramble match is an opportunity to impress league officials and the respect of the fans, which is what all four look to do when they throw down in NYC.

Will Jimmy Lloyd’s brand of death match carnage unlock victory for the Jersey native? Will Little Guido’s grappling and shooting style set a trap for one of his adversaries? Or will Nolo Kitano slice and dice the competition with his bleeding edge new era arsenal? Then there’s LSG making his debut and looking to make a big splash on a global stage in MLW.

It’s a sudden death scramble where the first fighter to pin, tap out or knock out an opponent wins. Find out who will prevail live in the Big Apple!

