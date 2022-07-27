EXCLUSIVE: CM Punk Shares Update on His Foot Injury, Views Jon Moxley as the No. 1 Contender

During the San Diego Comic-Con, 411mania took part in an AEW press roundtable interview session, including with World Champion CM Punk. Punk is currently out with a foot injury that put him on the shelf after he won the title last May at Double or Nothing 2022. Currently, Jon Moxley is the reigning interim champion, and Punk will face the interim champion once he’s healed and ready to return to unify the titles.

According to Punk, he didn’t want to talk about time frames on his injury rehab at the moment. He was wearing an orthopedic foot brace at the interview, and he did speak at length on the issue. Here’s what Punk had to stay about his injury status and Jon Moxley as the reigning AEW Interim World Champion:

CM Punk on the time frame on his foot injury: “No, I’m not gonna talk time frames. I feel like everybody tells me something different. Surgeon says one thing. PT says another thing. I’m just kind of basing it on how I feel. Some days are better than others you know my foot feels like garbage, but I know I think it’s the type of injury where I know there’s one week it’s gonna just progress to a point where you know I can start pushing. I’m in a hurry to get better, I’m not in a hurry to come back because if I feel it if I put that pressure on me to hurry to come back, I’m not going to come back 100 percent, and the last thing I want to do is come back too soon, re-injure it, have a setback, and then I’m going to start drinking if I, you know, get another setback. So, it’s day to day, better than I was yesterday, you know.”

CM Punk on if he views Jon Moxley as a legitimate world champion of AEW: “It’s interesting, right? Like I think it carries some weight you know. I think it’s an interesting place where, you know, the champ breaks his foot, and he can’t perform. AEW is a place where there’s a couple different people floating around that could be an interim champ. Is it the real world’s championship? No. That’s why they call it the interim championship, and that’ll be my second order of business I suppose. First one is getting the foot healthy, and second one is coming in and essentially what Jon is is the number one contender.”

A video and transcript of our SDCC roundtable chat with AEW star and former World Champion Chris Jericho is also available RIGHT HERE. You can view the full video of 411’s roundtable chat with CM Punk and Jade Cargill at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 below: