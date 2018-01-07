411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Is Elias The Biggest Main Roster Success From NXT in 2017?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Jake Chambers & Len Archibald debate!

1. Elias has been the biggest NXT main roster success story of 2017.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Amazing, isn’t it? How is it that guy without any indie accolades, who went nowhere in NXT, and never felt the royal praise of “You Deserve It” chanted at him from a room of sunshine-high Fool Sail fans, turned out to be the main roster call-up success of 2017? Seriously, I’m not sure that the Performance Center is doing any good. None of the main stars of NXT past from Neville to Owens to Nakamura ever needed to be there for even one day, and have all since been worse on RAW or Smackdown than when wrestling outside of the WWE system. Florida rarely re-packages guys who need it, like Chris Hero, Johnny Gargano, or Roderick Strong, with actual new gimmicks, which makes even less sense then for them to be in a “training” system. But a guy like Elias, or Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss and Rusev, just bypass a big NXT run for putting everything into their WWE gimmick, and it seems to work just fine. An evil Bruce Springsteen doing heel-heat raps before his acoustic guitar takes on why city’s suck is such a classic jackpot of a wrestling gimmick that I doubt it needed to be work shopped with Adam Pearce in a classroom full of fitness models from designated GDP-poor countries that WWE corporate is hoping to carpetbag next. Where was I, oh yeah, Elias is awesome and easily the biggest NXT main roster success story of 2017.

Len Archibald : FICTION – Elias has not faced Brock Lesnar nor has he been a mainstay of the Raw main event scene. Samoa Joe has, though and this year he demonstrated his worth with great promo work, excellent in ring prowess and a scary aura that very few on the entire roster is able to achieve. Elias is my second pick for the most successful NXT call up – I knew that he had some potential with some of the heat he was receiving at Full Sail, but goddamn, I never would have imagined not only how well received he would be by the WWE Universe, but he has also made strides to improve his in ring game. I have enjoyed his interaction with the Raw roster, especially his banter with John Cena. Tye Dillinger has disappeared off the face of the earth. Nakamura…I don’t know what is going on with him. I am not sure anyone knows. The Revival have been out too long and The Riott Squad and Paige and Friends are too new to gauge their impact. Samoa Joe has been the real deal and everything fans of him has hoped for in WWE. I think the brass is behind him and I envision a championship run for him this year.

2. John Cena Sr. is correct, the Woken Matt Character won’t work in WWE.

Jake Chambers : FACT – “Too much frosting on the cake!” The man who seeded the greatest WWE wrestler of all time has a point here, and why not take his opinion as seriously as some guy doing a podcast on Skype or writing a wrestling column from the futon in their mom’s basement? Cena Sr. is onto something when he indicates everyone was looking at the Broken “cake” but probably never actually tried taking a bite out of that thing. Did the Broken-verse even really work in TNA? The Sharknado of pro-wrestling, Final Deletion, was funny in theory but to actually watch that, or even worse sit through the full Total Non-Stop Deletion episode, was pretty painful, and clearly not something most WWE fans chanting “Delete” today ever actually did. So now that they’re getting a taste of that frosting they’re realizing it’s too damn sweet. I mean, what Cena Sr. is saying here already kind of came true. The segments on RAW since that first mildly amusing dueling laugh video have been dying a slow death. Cena Sr.’s 30-45 day prediction for the whole thing to go belly up is probably spot on. My guess, Matt will be gone around WrestleMania time, and he’ll be back to peddling the original version of the Broken shtick in the perfect place for it: House of Hardcore, where Tommy Dreamer has been re-booking the same “extreme” gimmick that peaked 20 years ago, and where Hardy’ll probably end up doing an angle with John Cena Sr. in an irony truly worthy of the Broken gimmick.

Len Archibald : FICTION – John Cena Sr…With all due respect, is a relic of the past – yet because of that, he should know better. He also fathered the whitest of white meat babyfaces. Not to say that Cena Jr (HAHAHAHA) doesn’t have or is incapable of an edge, but Cena is known as a character to not really take chances. Woken Matt is something new, yet something of an old school, true “character” in WWE. We complain of wrestling missing larger than life characters, but Matt Hardy reinvents himself and people scoff. I don’t care. I think Hardy will work in WWE. He is already over – has been the moment he and Jeff returned at WrestleMania, and has shown that he is able to turn shit into chicken salad. Hardy’s character will end up defining him and will be a mainstay like Goldust, where he will be able to go demented serious and demented comedic. Cena Sr needs an Attitude Adjustment.

3. Who is your pick, as of today, to win the men’s, Royal Rumble?

Jake Chambers : Daniel Bryan – Watch out for this one. We’ve been getting hints that Daniel Bryan is coming back for almost a year now, and what better way then to have him win the Royal Rumble? Makes sense. WWE screwed him out of two Royal Rumble victories in a row when he was clearly the most beloved wrestler on the roster, which then turned two live audiences against the actual winners those years–the last one being in Philadelphia, just like this year. How amazingly poetic would it be for Daniel Bryan to be a surprise winner this time instead of a sudden loser/non-participant? There is no part-time star or celebrity that the WWE could bring in for the Royal Rumble, RAW 25 or WrestleMania that would get them a bigger pop and more mainstream attention than if Daniel Bryan’s “Flight of the Valkyries” hits at #30 and this dude comes walking out, wins the damn thing, and goes on to face AJ Styles/Brock Lesnar in New Orleans. Don’t count this out.

Len Archibald : John Cena – Yeah. After the last question, what a reversal. There is only one reason Cena is winning the Rumble in my mind: Nakamura has cooled off dramatically. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why Nak hasn’t connected, I don’t know why he isn’t trying harder himself to connect. We had a glimpse of greatness at Money in the Bank when he and AJ had that great stare-off…but I don’t think a WM Title match is in the cards for “The Artist” (MOTHERFUCKER I HATE THAT.) I can see him getting a shot at this year’s SummerSlam, but that may be as far as it will go. There is literally no one else built up strong enough to win the Rumble and face AJ except Cena. They would be guaranteed to have a great match, they have a great rivalry and the story would be fantastic: can Cena break the World Title record or will AJ finally be crowned as THE MAN in WWE? There is no one else that can make this work.

SWITCH!

4. WWE should run with Balor, Anderson, & Gallows as a trio since they seemingly have nothing to do for any of them.

Len Archibald : FACT – There would have been something to do with the three if they put them together in the first place. That is what fans wanted to see when Balor joined Raw. There was a potential dream match with The Club facing The Shield or even The Wyatt Family when they were together, but things have cooled. Putting them together makes total sense and could revitalize the three. Now, the point of contention: they should be together because they have nothing to do – for fucks sake, man this is the first ever Universal Champion – to say HE has nothing to do is a slap in his face and the face of all his fans. I am in a terrible grumpy mood today. It is the weather, I swear.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – Ugh, god no. This would be the equivalent of re-creating 3MB or the Social Outcasts. I’m not sure putting together three guys who seem to suck right is going to magically fix all their problems. Instead, I’m thinking they need to go exactly in the opposite direction: split them up and find them all new angles. Anderson and Gallows are a garbage tag team, they were terrible in New Japan and they’ve been predictably just as bad since coming to WWE. And then forcing two unfunny guys into a comedy act was desperate and sad. Balor has been doing the same bit for years now, and his babyface act in Japan was just as stale when he turned heel as it is now. The “demon” make-up in NJPW made a lot more sense when it was coming from an emo, back-fighting crybaby looking half heroin chic than it does as just the happy-go-lucky action figure make-up for a dude who has no discernible personality, so maybe it’s time to bring that jerky side of Balor back? But putting them together now as a band of merry pranksters is going to be such a disaster. On the other hand, having “nothing to do for any of them” is bad too, mainly for Balor, but isn’t it better to have nothing going on than to turn into the next Jack Swagger or Christian, which might be where the once blue-chip Balor will be quickly heading if he spends an extended period buddying up with duds like Anderson and Gallows.

5. Jinder Mahal SHOULD win the US Title tournament on Smackdown.

Len Archibald : FICTION – Bobby Roode is in the tournament. Jinder winning will supply another tired “I am superior to the United States” trope. What SHOULD happen is he and Roode competing to see who is the best Canadian that is worthy of the US Title and build from there. Once that is settled, they are just the workhorse champion. No bullshit, other than their respective characters, which for Roode is a 21st Century Ric Flair braggart and Jinder as….muscles. Muscles should not win the US Title. But he probably will.

Jake Chambers : FACT – The fan punditry buzz-phrase when it comes to Jinder Mahal today is “the experiment is over” – how many times have we heard this repeated? If that’s true though, then you could have said the same thing about AJ Styles after he lost the Smackdown WWE Title last January and proceeded to spin his wheels on the mid-card before ending up US Champion en route to a second run as brand champion. Nah, I’m seeing Mahal as the new Alberto Del Rio or Sheamus, two guys the smart fans constantly predicted would be done, but continued to dip in and out of the main event scene for years. That’s because all three have something that your star ratings and workrate analysis can’t measure – your dislike of them. That’s the point. WWE loves to have competent wrestlers with personalities that you all don’t like just to keep frustrating you and maintain the complaining on social media about how the WWE doesn’t know what they’re doing. Meanwhile, the WWE is making more money than ever, and new Patreon podcasts, bleeding-heart blogs and mainstream media academic takes on pro-wrestling pop up everyday. So expect Jinder Mahal to win the US Title and force everyone to quickly run to their platforms to chide WWE for being so damn stupid… yeah, stupid all the way to the bank, you mean!

6. Who is your pick, as of today, to win the women’s, Royal Rumble?

Len Archibald : ASUKA – It should be no one else. WWE is all in on the Askua train and unless there is an AMAZING lapse of judgment or an injury occurs, The Empress of Tomorrow is barreling her way into Mania to dominate the Women’s title scene. Whether you like her or hate her, I see her being undefeated for well over another year.