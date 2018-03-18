411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Are We Excited For Ultimate Deletion?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Len Archibald & Mitch Nickelson.

1. Considering the rumored negative history surrounding the Fabulous Moolah, WWE made a big mistake in naming a memorial battle royal after her and continuing to glorify her career.

Len Archibald : FACT – Those in the know have a good understanding of the Fabulous Moolah’s career and her “interesting” path to superstardom. There is no denying her impact to professional wrestling and the role she played in building the foundation of female grapplers being more than eye candy. But, yeah – we know the allegations and in some instances, evidence behind her having the credibility of a pimp that The Godfather wished he had. The Fabulous Moolah was glorified in WWE lore, being involved in several video packages (even a couple of times, winding up on the WWE fanfare intro) and considered the face of the original Women’s evolution. So why has the WWE basically all but erased Moolah publicly from its history, pushing Mae Young as the bigger influence to women’s wrestling suddenly and even naming the first all female WWE Tournament after her? That does not happen by coincidence. I get naming another WWE spectacle after Young may be overkill, and they wanted to match naming the tournament to someone who may be as influential as Andre the Giant. So how about going with…I dunno, MILDRED FUCKING BURKE. It’s not like there were only two trailblazers in women’s wrestling. That is a complete insult to those who also paved the way in the 50s and 60s. So, yeah, there were other avenues WWE could have taken to avoid controversy.

Mitch Nickelson : FACT – WWE seriously underestimated the fan backlash they’d receive for this blunder. The outrage was eventually noticed by Snickers, a valuable sponsor that WWE needs to try to keep happy. That big corporate money talks, so Moolah’s name returned to being taboo once again. Stephanie McMahon, the great ambassador of all things female, personally took to Twitter to thank the WWE fans for using their voices. I appreciate them hearing the fans’ outrage and responding appropriately to it, but they really should’ve exercised better judgment before ever branding Moolah’s name on anything in this day and age.

2. Who should team with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania to face the Bar?

Len Archibald : Bobby “Give No Fucks” Lashley – I have read some suggesting Bray Wyatt to join forces with the Monster Among Men to rekindle their time together and help re-build Wyatt’s credibility. I have also seen some calling for James Ellsworth or Curt Hawkins as a “comedy duo” (I appreciate the angle of using BRAUN as a way for Hawkins to climb out of his losing streak.) But seriously, fuck that noise: pair BRAUN with the closest man alive after Brock Lesnar who could give BRAUN a run for his money in the ring. Bobby Lashley being announced as BRAUN’s tag partner as a surprise would get a massive WrestleMania pop, guarantee a potential show stealer against The Bar (four of the strongest and toughest men in wrestling in a HOSS battle for the tag straps!) and give BRAUN and Lashley something to do post WrestleMania as they run roughshod over the tag division, therefore putting over the team that beats them big time. We can have them break up and have a BRAUN/Lashley feud and match up that would be Summerslam worthy before they part ways on their own paths to the WWE Universal Title. Make it so!

Mitch Nickelson : Samoa Joe – Elias has been tangoing with Braun for quite some time. A forged alliance between those two could be achieved without much creative effort. However, Braun is a bulldozer of a man and I’d love for him to matched with a similar force. Samoa Joe is a brutal fighter who can believably mess fools up, and he’s also due to make a return in the near future. What better way for Joe to make his WrestleMania debut than for him and The Monster Among Men to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles? They’d be an unstoppable force for several months, until they eventually turn on each other and kick off a singles rivalry together.

3. WWE Fastlane was a good show.

Len Archibald : FACT – I did enjoy Fastlane – it was not one of the best WWE shows, but it wasn’t the worst either. I will take above average over dumpster fire any day. The pre-show trios tag with Dillinger and the Fashion Police against Mojo, Gable and Benjamin had great energy and got the crowd prepared for the main show. Rusev and Nakamura had a great match, one of Nak’s best efforts since joining the main roster and gave the main WWE audience a chance to see what he is capable in the ring when motivated. Rusev, as he has been consistently for the past three years was the consummate performer – just 1000x more over. Give this man a title run. Roode vs. Orton was serviceable with the Orton win being a real shock to me. I am not too thrilled with the potential Triple Threat prospects as Jinder Mahal has been added to the mix, but the match itself was not bad. The women’s tag match was good and continued the heat on Carmella. The New Day and The Usos may have the best chemistry of any tag team rivalry I have seen since the Von Erichs and Freebirds (yeah I went there), but I was disappointed in the non-finish. I was not disappointed, however, in the massacre caused by Bludgeon Brothers. That was a glorious beat down. While some weren’t thrilled with the Women’s Title match, I thought it was a great showcase for Ruby Riott, who demonstrated that she is ready for a serious run in the future. Charlotte is Charlotte, who is awesome and is getting better at a clip that impresses Kurt Angle. Of course the major moment of Askua appearing to confirm the match of her and Charlotte meeting at WrestleMania was goose bumps inducing. Some feel that there are no more “dream matches” left, but Askua vs. Charlotte is a definite mark out match prospect. The Six-Pack match was a very good clusterfuck where everyone did their best to impress. I am not happy that Shane interjected himself in the match (and serving as one of the most unlikable babyfaces in a long time.) AJ Styles winning was the ultimate stamp of approval that he is the best on the Smackdown side as he cleanly took out five of Smackdown’s top stars in one match. Sad John Cena was also intriguing to end the show. There were several working parts in Fastlane that made me enjoy the show very much and kicked off WrestleMania season proper. Wow, that was long.

Mitch Nickelson : FICTION – While I watched the show live as it aired, I can honestly say that I’ve forgotten most of the card. It couldn’t have been that good if the majority of the action is already buried somewhere deep in my mind underneath a horde of useless memes. I did remember the main event being fun, thanks to a ton of talent fronted by AJ Styles. That was the best match on the card. The destruction of the Bludgeon Brothers was an interesting segment but it left me bummed that New Day and The Usos didn’t get the chance to have the red performance everyone knew they could’ve had. I also vaguely recall the crowd being hot for Rusev and Nakamura. That’s really all I can recall. Other than the main event being decent it’s all stuff that I could’ve missed and been fine about. I’d call the show mediocre. Good is too generous.

4. WWE’s attempts to babyface Roman Reigns by heeling Brock Lesnar as an “on his way out guy who doesn’t care” will likely lead to a WM 20 style reaction when they face at WM 34.

Mitch Nickelson : FACT – There was that brief moment when Roman came out to address Brock’s first “no-show” that I was kind of on the Reigns bandwagon. The Big Dog touched on some nerves that many people feel about The Beast Incarnate. However, that support faded quickly. How could I not roll my eyes when he accused literally anybody else on earth of being Vince’s boy? That’s some laughable trolling right there. Both men will be booed at Mania and that’s not completely a bad thing. It’s a morbid curiosity at this point, but I’m still intrigued enough to want to watch it. How will they handle the savage crowd? Can Stone Cold come out and stun them both after the match is over? This match is a must-watch, but for reasons WWE does not want at all.

Len Archibald : FICTION – No. No. Not by a long shot. The atmosphere of the match between Goldberg and Brock at WrestleMania 20 was an anomaly and perfect storm of insane events where BOTH men were leaving WWE, where both seemingly did not care about their status in WWE at that point, where both felt like they were above WWE and who just could not overcome the jeering of the crowd. This culminated in a match where both clearly did not give a shit and the referee (Steve Austin) was the most over person in the match. Reigns may be reviled, but he is not leaving the company, nor has an attitude where he looks down at wrestling as a whole and whether or not fans do not care for his push, there will always be a subconscious respect for wrestlers who, themselves, respect the art form they engage in. There will be boos, but there will definitely be cheers for Roman at the very least from those who genuinely like him from a character, or superhero standpoint from the kiddies. If (when) Reigns wins, he will be showered with boos, but it won’t be disrespect at Roman Reigns himself, but at WWE for pushing him, whereby the heat and bile at WrestleMania 20 was genuine disrespect for Goldberg and Lesnar as people.

5. Many fans are upset over the Alexa Bliss/Nia Jax angle, claiming that it glorifies fat shaming. The angle’s a fine story as long as Jax quickly destroys Bliss at WrestleMania and wins the title.

Mitch Nickelson : FACT – I don’t have a problem with heels being evil as long as they get their comeuppance. If the story is that Nia will overcome these horrible taunts to achieve her goal, then that’s fine by me. Villains are supposed to be terrible people. But, this scenario reminds me of the buildup to that WrestleMania match between Triple H and Booker T. Bad guy Hunter told Booker that somebody like him didn’t deserve to be a World Champion. Triple H proved his claim to be right by beating Booker, which is kind of a messed up story to tell. I can do without all of the crying in Nia’s scenario, but if she gets her win then this can be a story that I feel solid level of satisfaction about.

Len Archibald : FICTION – I guess I am lost because I have not heard this. Fat shaming is a terrible thing, as is any type of bullying and shaming towards someone because of something that makes that person different and is used as a weapon against them. But, this is NOT something along the lines of the WrestleMania angle between Triple H and Booker where Triple H called Booker “boy” and proceeded to ask him to dance, or saying “people like” him don’t win world titles. Alexa is just being an evil bitch, the same as she would be with any other performer on the roster. I don’t think this is a story where Jax must “crush” Bliss. If Jax does not win, it simply solidifies Bless as the alpha female on Raw (and probably REALLY hurts the division.) Fat shaming, though? Let’s wait for the entire build and see what the plans are. In WWE’s ultra-feminist world, if this does turn into a full-fledged fat shaming angle, then I expect Jax to win. Even though I don’t feel she even deserves to be in a title match. Bliss/Banks is the bigger and more WM worthy match. But for now The Boss has bigger fish to fry.

6. What is your level of excitement for next week’s Ultimate Deletion?

Mitch Nickelson : 10 out of 10 – I adored the original run of Broken Hardy weirdness in TNA. It appears that they’re letting Matt dive headstrong back into that Universe (at least for this one segment) so I’m beyond stoked. The whole gang is back, from Reby and Vanguard 1 to Senior Benjamin and King Maxel, and they even have Jeremy Borash behind the scenes. One throwback I’d like to see is for Drake Maverick to try to avenge his previous loss against Maxel, only for the new Hardy baby to interfere and help his brother. I hope they have some tricks up their sleeves and if I’m truly a blessed man, this will be the first of many Final Deletion-style matches in WWE.