411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Is The New Daniel Bryan Great?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Robert S Leighty Jr & Jake Chambers.

1. The “New Daniel Bryan” is great.

Robert S Leighty Jr : FACT – This one is rather easy as Daniel has turned one of the most loved characters of all time and in a matter of weeks turned him into the top heel in the WWE. The best part is he isn’t being cheered for being a cool heel, but is being booed because he is playing an awesome hippy douche bag. He has taken parts of what made CM Punk hated with his “better than you” character and made it even better. Nobody likes to have someone tell them how they live their life is wrong or that the decisions they are making are wrong, and Daniel is playing this role perfectly. He has found a way to turn the “what” chants back on the crowd and using “fickle” to replace his trademark “yes” has been brilliant. It is said that most wrestlers relish the chance to play the role of a heel and if the reports are true that Bryan wanted this role, then it isn’t surprising that he is knocking it out of the park.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Is there a SUPER-MEGA-ULTRA FACT option? Because I have to think this is the clearest fact of all facts ever presented in a FoF column before (except for maybe the one about agreeing with John Cena Sr. that the Woken-verse will be a failure in the WWE). Of the eternal greatness of Daniel Bryan there is no doubt, and the WWE should be indicted for war crimes based on everything they’ve done to try and hold him back, including what now appears to be a completely bogus career-ending “concussion” diagnosis. Let’s not forget the WWE also wanted to rid themselves of Bryan for fake-choking a guy with a tie, they tried to transpose the “Yes Movement” to The Big Show, and they hoped nobody would notice when they completely left him out of the Royal Rumble he should have won. I figure HHH has gotta be angrier than Vince when someone sneezes, because every time he gives a little on the rope to someone he clearly hates, Bryan always tug-o-wars that shit right over the line. Yes, that’s right HHH. Everyone wants to kiss this guy’s ass because he delegates the right people to book NXT for him, but he himself had to be forced and forced on the audience until he finally got begrudgingly over, and now clearly resents smaller wrestlers who did that without juice and nepotism, like CM Punk and Bryan. So while he is being dubbed the “New” Daniel Bryan, there’s nothing new about Bryan once again demonstrating that he is the pro-wrestling messiah capable of creative resurrections that always transports true wrestling fans into the sublime.

2. You have no interest in WWE Women’s tag team titles.

Robert S Leighty Jr : FICTION – I have minimal interest, but that is more than no interest obviously. I think the WWE has too many titles as it is, but the WWE seemingly needs these titles to give the women on their rosters something to do when they aren’t competing for one of the 2 World Titles. Because for whatever reason if the women aren’t in the title scene, then they are just spinning their wheels waiting for their turn to be heated back up again. At least the titles will give some of the women a purpose and could provide for some fun pairings. I can do without the division starting, but it does open some doors and that is enough to make me a little interested.

Jake Chambers : FACT – I’m no Richard Feynman, but the math on any set of tag team titles for the women in the WWE just does not compute. Let me see… if the men’s roster has 4x as many active competitors than women, and that includes tag teams where about 20% of the men are relegated because the WWE doesn’t know what to else do with them, and 50% of those castoffs are barely half as good as your average mid-carder anyways, then Tag Team titles for that roster of women that is 4x smaller, and has a reverse ratio of important to castoff, with only about 2~3 of the 10 women on each brand being treated as anything more than a 100% goober = lame x infinity! The WWE, and by influenza their sickly apologists, like to pretend creative bankruptcy is like a nicking your finger while cutting leafy greens for a salad, and all it takes is a colorful title belt to patch you back up to full health. Except titles are not band-aids, and the WWE is hemorrhaging blood like Becky Lynch’s broken nose married David Arquette’s neck at the Mass Transit Incident. All the wheel-spinning, lack of character development, poor rivalries, narrative start-stops, and straight up bad matches we get in the women’s division on a weekly basis isn’t going to just turn around because there’s a new title in the picture. And trust me, 2 + 2 gonna equal 8 once WWE introduces those tag team titles, because they’ll be defended in non-stop multi-person matches. You’d think the WWE would like, I don’t know, maybe want to try putting together a few awesome tag team matches in the women’s “division” first before introducing these titles; it ain’t calculus bro!

3. While it’s great that Alexa Bliss has been cleared to return, she’s likely better off in non-wrestling role going forward.

Robert S Leighty Jr : FICTION – I preface this by saying that there are conflicting reports saying if she has been cleared, and if being in the ring is in anyway a danger to her health then she needs to stay out of the ring. Now if she is healthy then she belongs back in the ring. Her character has been one of the best in the division since she has debuted on the main roster. She generates heat and is one of the few over heel characters the division has seen. She has been treated like a top star and acts like one as well. She may not be held in as high regard for her matches as the Horsewomen, but the division needs her. She is the one to talk trash, run her mouth and then either cheat to win or get her comeuppance when called for. She can’t do that in a non-wrestling role.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – In THEORY pro-wrestling IS about wrestling. The WWE has tried with the energy of a Burger King manager to make the dominant narrative of pro-wrestling culture be all about naive every-persons having their “balls” cut off by corrupt authority figures, but decades later all that effort has been as limp as some soggy-ass fries. We don’t NEED any more non-wrestling authority figures. Even as harmless as Paige might be as Smackdown General Manager, she’ll still always going to have a worse career than if she got to go out every week on TV and have awesome wrestling matches in compelling feuds. So, no, Alexa Bliss is not “better off” in a non-wrestling role, she’s an great wrestling character and has shown the ability to be a completely capable in-ring competitor. She might keep her job longer doing C-level acting with the WWE’s D-level backstage vignette material, but she’d be better off, theoretically, in the pro-wrestling genre being an awesome professional wrestler.

SWITCH!

4. The quality of Monday Night Raw is a complete embarrassment.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – I would LOVE to say Fact here, but guess what, “complete embarrassment” is not even remotely strong enough to label Monday Night Raw at this point. “Complete embarrassment” is something like going to your girlfriend’s apartment late at night, totally wasted, with an engagement ring and a Marachi band, only for your best friend to come to the window in a towel and tell you to fuck off. That’s embarrassing, but RAW is worse. RAW in 2018 is showing up to the wedding of your ex-girlfriend and former best friend, wearing a thong with her face tattoo-ed on your chest, stone sober, brandishing a pair of uzis and killing most of her family, before her new husband beats the shit out of you, hands you over to the cops, and you end up on death row, only to get out on a technicality a decade later, and now you’ve found religion, you go to their house to apologize and their 10-year-old daughter kicks you in the balls. Raw is like that… but worse.

Robert S Leighty Jr : FICTION – Embarrassment is too strong of a word as I am not embarrassed to what RAW. I may be bored or irritated, but nothing has been embarrassing. HHH having sex with a corpse was embarrassing (and memorable I guess), but we aren’t getting things like that currently. The show has been bad with the crazy amount of focus on Corbin, but I am enjoying the rise of McIntyre and I want to see what is happening with Ambrose and Rollins. Again, if this has said the quality of RAW has been poor, I would tend to agree, but embarrassing is definitely an overreaction.

5. Dean Ambrose’s new heel character is not good.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Dean Ambrose is the new Dolph Ziggler. For over a dozen years now, we’ve constantly been told by pundits that Dolph Ziggler is this Shawn Michaels-like in-ring talent, yet he’s now been active probably longer than Michaels ever was and has the most mundane resume (and don’t say it’s because Ziggler has been held back and Michaels wasn’t, HBK worked his way up from the bottom, big time). Ambrose is no different, we’re told he’s this Cactus Jack-esque character waiting to explode, but he’s been out here doing it for so long and doesn’t have a memorable promo or feud to illustrate this phantom talent. Now WWE finally push him as a solo heel, and have the audacity to use the Roman Reigns real-life leukemia announcement as a backdrop to establish it, and what happens? We hear the predictably hyperbolic punditry praise on Twitter and the podcasts for a day before they all move on to the next “genius”, leaving the rest of us fans like social workers at a methadone clinic who know the horrific day-to-day reality of a WWE that can’t follow through on anything interesting, especially with performers as average and conditioned to the WWE’s “mediocrity era” formula as Dean Ambrose.

Robert S Leighty Jr : FICTION – The issue here is that Daniel Bryan turned heel not long after and has been killing it in that role, and it is making Dean’s heel character look weaker as a result. For me I have felt that the character has been solid and it has kept me wanting to see what Dean is doing each week. I covered the Network Chronicle special on Ambrose and that was so great that I know what prompted the turn and why it happened. Sadly, the WWE never mentioned the show on RAW so it left blanks for those who didn’t watch to try to fill in on their own. Ambrose was a different kind of face and they has to be a different kind of heel and the important thing is that he is being booed and Rollins is playing fired up babyface well off him.

6. You have no desire to see a season three of WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – In the near future, the WWE is not going to just be a wrestling entertainment company that puts on live events, but they will host a net of micro-cosmic economic multiverses where we earn crypto currency from blinking less during the shows we like, which we will then spend on the WWE food we eat in the WWE cafeteria in the WWE apartment complex. When those days come, pro-wrestling won’t be garbage culture, in fact, fringe denominations of cultural aspects will no longer exist independent of the ecosystem we choose or are born into. All of our desires about what to watch will be inside the classification of the WWE econo-cracy. Think of it this way, about a decade ago in the medium of television there were different genre of shows to watch, like Two and A Half Men in the mainstream or Wonder Show-zen on the fringe. However, in our future the WWE will be the equivalent of all “television” in that scenario and they will be producing wrestling entertainment programs that represent the mainstream AND the fringe, and the fans of either shall never betwixt. As a older wrestling fan who preferred the Mankinds and Mantaurs to the Macho Mans and Million Dollar Mans, I will always gravitate towards the wildness of the fringe, even when barcode locked to the WWE through a system of intricate loans and debt that will make 2018 RAW booking look logical. In that scenario (if we’re not there already and just don’t know it), even a show that will be the psychological successor to the reprehensible second season of the Mixed Match Challenge, will be more interesting to me than whatever grrr arggh baddie the Hulk Hogan clone (literally) of the day will be fighting at the mainstream level. While today I have no desire to watch MMC S3 the same way I covet the touch of loving warm flesh or the delish splash of fine-roasted coffee on my tongue, my appetite for pro-wrestling fringe-oddities is so instinctually ingrained that as a commodified being I will want to see it, I will unknowingly want it to be bad, and will be rewarded as such.