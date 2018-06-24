411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Did The Release of Big Cass Surprise Us?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Len Archibald & Ken Hill.

1. You were shocked that WWE released Big Cass.

Len Archibald : FACT – This is a fact with a caveat. When news broke initially, yes – there was a shock. Despite the story of Cass disobeying orders not to indulge in a segment, it seemed like an insignificant reason for such a knee-jerk reaction. Titus, Jeff Hardy and even Roman Reigns have been in situations that warranted harsher disciplinary action. Then reports came out about Cass “spiraling” after the heat he received, public intoxication and freaking out on a bus while in Europe and the shock began to melt – not enough though to think that it still warranted such a harsh reaction. There has been a precedence where talent would misbehave and would simply be sent home. The very first thing I noticed when Cass was released was WWE’s statement that did NOT wish him on his future endeavors. Every red flag went off like a strobe light in my brain. He did something to fuck up BAD that has not come to light – and if I wonder ever will. So, yes, when I first heard the story, I was shocked because he was a young, WWE homegrown big man with a lot of upside; but after each new layer, that shock is shedding.

Ken Hill : FICTION – It’s the Len-Kennection, 411Mania’s “Top Guys!” No trolling, totally worth scrolling! Ok, serious talk now. I’m not at all surprised WWE dropped Cass like a bad habit. Vince clearly had designs on pushing Cass based on his breakup with Enzo last summer, up until Cass’ unfortunate ACL injury. Then you look at his downtime rehabbing; he goes in on a house with Carmella, few months later she breaks up with him, citing several frustrations with their relationship, among them the fact that he became depressed and unhappy from being unable to work, the ironic twist coming after the 2018 Superstar Shakeup with him and her both on the Smackdown Live brand. So right there, Cass was coming into 2018 with a less-than-keen attitude, which apparently bled over into his backstage behavior, as he rubbed a lot of the other performers and workers the wrong way, including Vince McMahon. This was most apparent when he went too far in a promo segment where he beat up a little person dressed up to be like his Backlash opponent Daniel Bryan; it was only supposed to be a big boot and nothing else, except Cass took “creative liberties” and threw in a flurry of punches as well, which had already been nixed by both backstage personnel and Vince himself before the segment took place. As Triple H could tell you based on the fallout from his “Curtain Call” with HBK, Nash and Hall, taking any sort of liberty with your character, storyline or kayfabe itself comes with a heavy price. Cass’ issues concerning his isolated TV segment were certainly less severe compared to the ratings-and-kayfabe-shattering “Curtain Call”, but it nonetheless put Cass in Vince’s cross-hairs, going from being a potential Vince McMahon “pet project” to potentially being on the chopping block. Clearly, the heat didn’t take with Cass, as he would apparently end up getting drunk several times during the recent European tour, made a complete nuisance of himself, as well as broke down a bathroom door on a WWE bus merely because of a miscommunication about the lock being broken and not having someone simply help to unlock the door. After all that, followed up by his deflating second tap out loss to Bryan, the die was clearly cast here. I felt for Cass after the bad breakup with Carmella, but the dude pretty much did himself in afterwards. The other big difference between Cass’ downfall and Triple H’s snafu, mind you, is that Vince was high enough on Hunter beforehand that Trips only got punished with a few months of jobbing. Cass didn’t go out of his way to endear himself to his coworkers or management upon his return, so the fact Vince let him go without wasting a breath doesn’t shock me in the slightest.

2. Rusev earning a shot at the WWE title at Extreme Rules is the right call.

Len Archibald : FACT – IT IS A GLORIOUS RUSEV DAY. This is the rare, RARE moment where WWE actually decided to move someone up the card that warranted it. Rusev has been ridiculously (and surprisingly, given past damage to his character) over with crowds to the point where he straddles the line between tweener and babyface, even though at times WWE *tries* (and fails) to portray him as a heel. He is in a place where he is popular enough already, he just needed a push to be seen as enough of a threat at all times that he can challenge for a world title at any time. This is where Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and The Miz are at already, so winning the gauntlet would not have been necessary to solidify credibility that they already have as title contenders. A Big E shock victory would have been nice and a welcome change, but strike when the iron is hot. Rusev is hot; a feud and match with AJ Styles could legitimately tear the roof off. I am very excited for this.

Ken Hill : FACT – IT’S A RUSEV DAY MIRACLE, MACHKA KICKS ALL AROUND! I certainly have no problem with this, despite my own disappointment that Shinsuke didn’t come away with the championship. On the plus side, though, we finally get some new blood challenging for the WWE Title, and Rusev matches up quite well with AJ in terms of charisma, technical ability, and overall popularity with the WWE audience, so at the least it’ll be a very entertaining feud going into Extreme Rules. The downside here is that it feels like little more than a filler feud until Summerslam, where it will most likely be Joe or Bryan looking to combat for the WWE Championship, but hey, we’ve all been clamoring for Rusev to have a high-profile feud and here it is, so enjoy “Summertime for Rusev” while you can.

3. Alexa Bliss’ MITB win and same night cash-in was a great call.

Len Archibald : FACT – If the opening segment on this past Raw did not happen, I would have called this a “fiction” as I would have questioned why WWE would have hit the reset button when all they could have done is just have Bliss retain the title at WrestleMania against Nia Jax. But, having Alexa play female Edge as a slimy opportunist and Ronda Rousey basically play Stone Cold Steve Austin was a brilliant play and instantly became a feud that I never knew I wanted. Bliss is by far the best woman on the mic and has enough credibility with fans to be seen as a title threat at any time so she would be more than able to hold her own as champion as Ronda prepares for a long chase for the title. Also, I am happy that WWE moved away from Nia Jax as champion. I am sure she tries very hard, and she has some basic talent, but Jax just does not have that factor either in or out of the ring to warrant a major WWE Title run. I just want to see Ronda chase Bliss around every arena for months until Ronda can finally catch her.

Ken Hill : FACT – It seemed like the general consensus around the net was that a RAW woman winning MITB would most likely try and horn in during or after the Jax-Rousey match; many of us figured Natalya based on her connection to Ronda, only for it to end up being Alexa instead. Kudos to WWE on the swerve, as I had legitimately thought Alexa had been written out of the title picture following back-to-back PPV losses to Nia, only for “The Goddess” to roar right back to the top of the red brand. While Nia and Ronda had a good, intense match, Alexa should make a better foil for Ronda upon her return from “suspension”…

Alexa makes for a more well-rounded opponent to Ronda than Nia; unlike Jax, Bliss has no confusion about where she stands in terms of character alignment, she’s well-spoken on the mic, and is very good at riling up the audience and needling her opponents, as we saw with Ronda in the video. All in all, Alexa kick-started what should be a very fun, roller-coaster feud between her and Rousey going into Summerslam in August. Hell, if WWE’s still intent on it, they could have Nattie turn on Ronda and align herself with Alexa to give the feud a more “personal” vibe.

SWITCH!

4. Despite delivering quality TV, WWE 205 Live being held off Raw & PPV is hurting the brand.

Ken Hill : FICTION – I say “Fiction” based more on the “Raw” aspect of the statement, as one big complaint about 205 Live, before Enzo’s untimely release and Triple H’s takeover leading to a much-needed restructuring, was that the Cruiserweights felt misused and very watered-down on RAW, being treated as a sideshow rather than being properly integrated and having them actually interact and compete with the rest of the RAW roster, outside of maybe one backstage segment with the New Day and a mixed tag match involving Rich Swann & Sasha Banks versus Alicia “Cray Cray Like A” Fox & Noam Dar. Another problem was them having the “honor” of closing out RAW when it was clear they were being shunted off to the third hour so RAW’s heavy-hitters like Reigns, Rollins and Strowman could keep the fans from changing the channel mid-show (though in Reigns’ case, I imagine viewers just found it less arduous to hit “Mute” rather than change the channel). As far as the PPV aspect goes, they could stand to give the budding feuds on the show a little more exposure, even if it’s just a Kickoff appearance like Alexander vs. Ali at WM 34. Hell, dedicate the Kickoff hour to the culmination of the feuds being built up on 205 Live; this way, it would let RAW and SD Live matches normally bumped to the pre-show get some main show airtime and hopefully erase the need for any pointless filler or last-minute, no-build matches.

Len Archibald : FICTION – The great thing about the WWE Network era: not everything needs to be on PPV and consolidated into a supershow. The whole point of the network is to be able to diversify their content so they have enough to be reflective of their entire, diverse fan base. There is a dedicated cruiserweight fan base – one that cried foul the moment Mick Foley botched the cruiserweights being introduced to Raw and I believe there is relief that the 205 Live talents aren’t being shackled by uneventful 10 minute matches with no context and/or excruciating character work that ran contrary to the whole point of the brand. Why can’t 205 Live have their own events specific to them? Their shows are gaining more critical acclaim and more viewers with each week. The live/casual audience are starting to digest and appreciate the cruiserweight style BECAUSE they are out of the range of Raw and main roster pay per views. I would rather have 205 Live as a world onto itself – like NXT, separate from the main roster, but playing within the same universe to carve out its own identity than to become cannibalized just to be undermined by the main roster producers and under appreciated by a mass casual audience.

5. The WWE UK Brand will finally launch for real this time, promise.

Ken Hill : FACT – I certainly hope so, eh wot. With the advent of a new UK Women’s Champion and Tag Team Champions (hell, they could pull a Heyman circa ’06 ECW and crown Mustache Mountain the new UK Tag Champs while still holding the…*spoilers*…NXT Tag Team titles) being crowned in the coming months, as well as a slew of talent purportedly being signed from both the first and second UK tournaments, it seems like WWE has finally gotten the UK Brand off the ground this time. One suggestion I’ve seen floating around the net that I think would greatly help to buoy the launch is working out a deal with one of the UK’s free-to-air channels like BBC to host a monthly or bi-monthly program featuring WWE’s crop of UK wrestlers. It would satiate the wrestling appetites of the UK fans and give the superstars across the pond some much-needed media exposure.

Len Archibald : FACT – If the UK Tournament was a one and done item and there was no other forward momentum, this would be a fiction, but we are in the middle of the 2nd UK Tournament, an announcement of the UK brand with Women’s and Tag Titles and an influx of new UK talent. I think the key to all this has been Pete Dunne and Moustache Mountain. I believe that Triple H and Co. used British Strong Style as a gauge to see if they had a cornerstone, star power and credibility to build that brand. Pete Dunne is considered by many of the hardcore fan base as someone who could be a major player on the main roster, while Trent Seven and Tyler Bates are viewed as a great babyface tandem that could challenge for tag or midcard titles at any point. The roster is beginning to take shape after the UK Tournament. What I am more interested in is seeing how a potential success may open the door to more international-based brands. NXT Lucha? NXT Japan? NXT Australian Tag Team? NXT Canada (TAKE MY MONEY). Triple H clearly been playing the long game since he was given carte blanche to go his own way and I think the UK Brand was taking its time to make sure that it launches correctly and doesn’t need to be reset in the future. Lessons from having to go through the trouble of resetting 205 Live learned.

6. The only thing more shocking than WWE releasing Big Cass is the fact that Carmella outlasted both he & Enzo.

Ken Hill : FICTION – If this had gone down over a year ago, I’d certainly say “FACT”, as Enzo and Cass were highly-touted and popular with the fans back then, whereas Carmella was dragging her feet rather than “moonwalkin” as a low-rent heel on Smackdown. Now, Carmella’s on top as a champion, and Enzo and Cass have both hit the bricks, thanks to their disappointing, if not outright deplorable actions both in and out of the ring. Carmella has, at the very least, made the effort to improve her standing on the mic, in the ring and backstage, all with varying degrees of success, whereas Enzo and Cass had dismal backstage attitudes in the past year, rode on their personal reputations and big egos, and made no effort to improve their positions with either their fellow performers or management, the latter of which came back to bite them in the ass big time. Apparently, the two Jersey boys couldn’t teach themselves to not piss off Vince McMahon either.

Len Archibald : FICTION – I’m going with the specific wording of the question, here. Without sounding like a chauvinist, I am not surprised Carmella outlasted Enzo and Cass because she is a beautiful woman. Pretty female talent (regardless of lack of talent) will always outlast limited midcard acts (and as much as some may think contrary, I believe Enzo and Cass only had a specific ceiling.) Don’t forget that Carmella is *technically* second-generation talent and that is also something that helps her case to stick around longer. What is shocking – probably to everyone – is her success. First ever female Money in the Bank winner. Current Smackdown Women’s champion. I can see her now becoming a multiple champion. Can boast that she has defeated BOTH Charlotte and Askua (???!?!?!?!). THAT is the tidbit that fucks with the mind. Enzo and Cass could have been multiple tag champs and an unbelievably over act in the process. Carmella could have been hanging on the lower rung of the women’s division – kind of the Smackdown equivalent of Dana Brooks. But, we live in a world of random chaos and anarchy. And this is the result. Mella didn’t lie that she is money. I commend Carmella for going farther than anyone gave her any right to go in the company.

