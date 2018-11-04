411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Do You Respect Cena & Bryan For Not Working Crown Jewel?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Ken Hill & Len Archibald.

1. WWE Evolution was the best non-Takeover WWE PPV of 2018.

Len Archibald : FACT – Until last week, for me the 2018 Royal Rumble was the best WWE PPV of the year. One of those reasons was because the first ever women’s Rumble was a banger. I will admit, even I went into Evolution with low expectations, but this show felt amazing and different. The simple presentation, the dimmed audience, the lack of overproduced camerawork and a brilliant hot crowd helped set the tone. Then the PPV started with a very good tag match, Nia Jax won an ok battle royal that was helped by a lot of returning faces (why doesn’t Victoria/Tara get some love?) a great MYC finals that made both Toni Storm and Io Shirai look like stars, a great NXT Women’s Title match that added another dimension to the Baszler/Sane rivalry (and brought us a step closer to the MMA 4 Horsewomen banding together), a very good trios match, arguably the best non-NXT singles match of 2018 in Charlotte vs. Becky and a way better than it had any right to be main event between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. This PPV had no filler, pretty much everyone on the show had a role and played it well, no duds, and IMO, three great matches. This was an easy yes for me.

Sometimes I think I can have too much fun matching my wrestling wits against 411Mania’s Archduke…but that’s definitely not the case here! Let’s get it started!

The 2018 Royal Rumble PPV stands out significantly not only because of the FIRST-EVER, HERSTORY-MAKING Women’s Royal Rumble, but the fact that the match closed out the show, had an exciting winner in the then-undefeated Asuka, and, at that point and time, created so much intrigue for the women’s booking leading into WM 34 with Asuka’s vaunted streak looming over both champions and the big-time WWE debut of Ronda Rousey.

WWE Evolution, however, stands out even further based on a number of different factors. There was the fact that a lot of critics immediately panned the concept (myself included). It was mostly because it felt like a half-assed handout to WWE’s women because of Saudi’s gender laws, as well as a PR distraction from the WWE-Saudi backlash, but there were also a few people (myself EXcluded) that didn’t trust WWE’s female stars to put on a decent, stable show. Suffice to say, WWE Evolution had low expectations going into last Sunday, and I’m not ashamed to say they blew said expectations out of the water after that night.

There’s also the fact that the NXT production team was working behind the scenes for Evolution instead of WWE’s regular crew, meaning the show came off much more smoothly than a typical Sunday PPV; no unnecessary filler, a lack of audience lighting to emphasize the in-ring action as well as cut down on self-aggrandizing chants, and no matches feeling particularly rushed (perhaps except for Storm-Shirai, which was still pretty damn good for the ten minutes we got) or shoe-horned like the booking of the six-women tag with Bayley, Sasha & Nattie versus the Riott Squad, which still ended up being a pretty fun match. All in all, it was a strong, consistent and focused effort, and I agree with Larry when I say I’d love to see the ladies make this an annual tradition.

2. You respect John Cena & Daniel Bryan for not working the WWE Crown Jewel event.

Len Archibald : FACT -Well, last FoF I didn’t want to answer a question that had a possible political slant, so why not? I respect anyone who sticks to their guns. Some have convictions and beliefs I do not agree with, but even I have to tip my hat to anyone that shows resolve when they stand for something they believe in peacefully. Cena and Bryan are both performers who have deep-rooted convictions: Cena never turned heel despite tremendous pressure because he wanted to be a role model for children and continue to be the face of Make-A-Wish; Bryan’s beliefs and habits has made him one of the most well-liked people in all of wrestling, and his own desire against all odds to get back in the ring is inspiring. And with the fact that they are both very good friends outside the ring and share some of the same beliefs on human rights and equality, this should really be no surprise. We can be cynical and say that Cena is doing this to save his film career, but that doesn’t explain all the other times he has taken a stand on his own and it certainly doesn’t explain why Bryan would refuse to do the show himself. I’m not getting into the bullshit with Saudi Arabia anymore. It’s done, the show is being held there, everyone else pretty much sucks except for Cena and Bryan. The world will turn and humanity will continue to destroy itself for no other reason than we are prone to and attracted to violence and misery.

Ken Hill : FACT – The “FACT” is more for Daniel Bryan than Cena. Bryan’s a publicly acknowledged leftist. He was very likely opposed to the notion of performing in front of an authoritarian monarchy from the get-go, but was willing to put his political standing aside to entertain the citizens of Jeddah for the GRR, only to draw the line when the Kashoggi-Saudi consulate controversy arose. Bryan wanting to sit out Crown Jewel is not a huge surprise in that regard, and I respect him for his decision in spite of the long-term ramifications it could have for his career.

I can certainly understand John “Cena” Layfield wanting to avoid damage to what could be a lucrative movie career. John’s just trying to do what he has to in order to preserve his livelihood and I can’t blame him for that. That said, I can’t say I really respect the guy either. He took a payday the first time around in Jeddah to go out and publicly brown-nose the Saudi royal family and THEN drew a line in the sand over their reported involvement in Kashoggi’s demise. It brings to mind the old saying of “closing the barn door after the horse has already bolted.” If John himself ever comes out to the public about his reasons for sitting out the Saudi trip this time around, his words of support for the House of Saud are going to be the first thing critics bring up.

The lack of public outcry from either man frustrates me, as this was all done behind closed doors and only revealed through secondhand news accounts. I mentioned in my previous take on WWE-Saudi relations that a big public statement from a big WWE star like Bryan or even a part-timer like Cena could have slowly but surely pushed Vince into putting distance between himself and the Saudi sports authority. Now, Vince is richer and still in a deal with them, Cena’s a hypocrite with an intact movie career, and Bryan’s hopes for a main event match at WM 35 may well be at risk if Vince is as spiteful as we’ve known him to be over the years.

3. WWE will abuse Roman Reigns’ leukemia diagnosis for the Rollins/Ambrose split.

Len Archibald : FICTION – I know…it was brought up on Monday; but a week removed from both Reigns’ Leukemia announcement and Ambrose’s heel turn, it HAD to be addressed. I believe(hope) this will be the end of it, though. Breast Cancer Month just ended, WWE partners with Susan B. Komen and Connor’s Cure, not to mention Make-A-Wish – using a man’s battle with cancer is one of those “DO NOT FUCKING TOUCH” storylines. Doing so would be hypocritical in the face of their charity work, tasteless in the eyes of sponsors and a slap in the face of wrestling fans, especially those who DO suffer from Leukemia. Roman Reigns is Vince’s cash cow. I don’t see him signing off on using his literal life-threatening illness to fuel heat to a feud that has enough heat without it. I hope.

Ken Hill : FACT –

I could just leave it at the picture since it seems pretty self-explanatory, but I’ll oblige our readers anyway. There is absolutely NOTHING, zip, zilch, nada, that Vince will not exploit to make a buck for his company. Eddie’s death? Blow up Eddie’s low-rider, have Orton say that “Eddie’s in Hell” in an absolutely tasteless promo that Orton himself regrets to this day, and force Mysterio, Chavo, and Benoit into idiotic feuds over Rey’s supposed co-opting of the Guerrero legacy and “Eddie’s estate” that lasted over a year after he died. Everyone BUT Vince felt it wasn’t right and it took Benoit putting his foot down and basically threaten to walk out and take most of the roster with him to get Vince to see reason. Reid Fliehr’s death? Have Paige use it as a tasteless one-liner towards his sister Charlotte during their 2015 feud, WITHOUT having it run by Charlotte’s family first. Owen Hart’s untimely demise? The show MUST go on, then Vince puts on a Owen tribute show on RAW the next night which was truly touching, but ultimately served as little more than PR damage control for a tragic stunt that Owen didn’t want to do in the first place and ended up losing his life because of it. Brian Pillman’s death? Vince stages an absolutely APPALLING interview on with Pillman’s widow on RAW, barely one day after his passing, asking how she would support five children with Brian gone.

Long story short, there is NO depth Vince will not lower himself to to push buttons, squeeze out some sympathy points or drum up ratings and income. Seth’s already brought up Roman more times in his promo against Ambrose this past Monday than I would care for. If they can leave the Reigns-Leukemia references at that one instance and only refer to Roman in the sense of The Shield and its brotherhood for the rest of the feud, then I feel we can tolerate him being brought up. Otherwise, fans may well catch on to the sympathy ploy and turn on Rollins in his feud with Ambrose like the WWE initially feared it would before Reigns’ shocking announcement.

4. Shinsuke Nakamura as US Champion has been a waste.

Ken Hill : FICTION – You would think this is a pretty cut-and-dry statement, but for some reason “waste” doesn’t quite strike me as the proper phrasing for Shinsuke’s substandard run as US Champion. It’s felt more “underwhelming” rather than an outright waste. He had a rough time going into his title feud with Jeff Hardy (Getting bitten by a police dog delayed his opportunity for two weeks), won the US strap from Hardy in short, nefarious fashion, retained it in their rematch and…hasn’t really hasn’t been able to do much with it. It seemed like there was a three-way feud being geared up between him, Hardy and Randy, but that broke off into a one-on-one between the Obsolete Enigma and the Viper, and “Naka-merica” has been out of focus on Smackdown ever since. I don’t fault Shinsuke or the blue brand’s bookers for that, but rather I blame the dichotomy of Smackdown’s roster. Aside from Shinsuke, you have Joe, Orton, Almas, Benjamin, and English on the dark side of Smackdown’s midcard. Rusev, Bryan, Styles and The New Day are either chasing titles, defending titles or otherwise occupied and Tye Dillinger’s on the mend with a hand injury, which leaves Sin Cara and R-Truth as the only “viable” competition for the US Title. I could see Rusev breaking off from his feud with Aiden (considering he already squashed him) to feud with Shinsuke, but it would only be good for the short term. A better, more long-term idea might be to turn Shinsuke face so that he can have a better variety and quality of opposition to compete with.

Len Archibald : FACT – You know what’s funny? Just a couple of weeks ago I completely forgot Nakamura was still wrestling. I knew he was still with WWE and he was U.S. Champ, but I thought he was injured. They had something with the United States of Nakamerica, but it was pretty much dropped and Nak appears on Smackdown when WWE remembers he exists and rarely defends his title. This is where I shake my fist to the sky and say, “RUSEV WAS RIGHT FUCKING THERE!” Nakamura’s U.S. Title run has been such a waste, it needs to be tossed in the WCW Hardcore Junkyard Invitational beside whatever the fuck cyberpunk-lite bullshit trophy was made for it.

5. WWE Monday Night Raw is a complete chore to watch live.

Ken Hill : FACT –

There is a very good reason WWE tries to play up their social media presence (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, etc.) and tends to overlook complaints about TV ratings. More and more fans in this day and age are apt to watch 2-to-3 minute RAW segments on YouTube, i.e. “the good stuff”, rather than have to slog through 3 hours of meaningless cluster-fuck segments, badly-timed adverts, Stephanie McMahon, and her kiss-ass, charisma-lacking flunkies. Even using DVR means having to sort through all of that mess just to see the 15-20 minutes of the show remotely worth watching. It would be easy to say that RAW should just go back to two hours, but until the USA Network sees fit to change their minds about the 3-hour deal, that’s not going to happen any time soon, so the best alternative is either WWE’s YouTube channel, DVR, or simply catch the online recaps and skip the show altogether if you want the full scoop, but not the couch saddle sores to go with them.

Len Archibald : FICTION – WAIT! WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT, HOLD THE FUCK UP before you burn me at the stake and vote against me!!!! Let me explain and say first, yes, Monday Night Raw IS a chore to watch live. But I do my house chores (laundry, dishes, etc.) while it is on, so Raw as a chore and my actual chores cancel each other out and make both move faster. There is a method to my Macho Madness. Kenny, I just gift wrapped you this FoF to you.

6. Trish & Lita sticking around and working as a tag team is a good plan.

Ken Hill : FACT – I don’t see why not. Trish and Lita may have lost a step or two in terms of in-ring quality, but they also seem to be having a lot of fun teaming together and going up against/teaming with the current generation of female WWE wrestlers. I could see them doing the nostalgia tag deal for another month or two and maybe engage in a couple of singles feuds, all to hopefully put the newer girls over. The most ideal situation for their tagging together, in my mind, would be to help put over the inaugural winners of the long-rumored Women’s Tag Team championship. WWE already has a number of established women’s tag teams like Bayley & Sasha, The IIconics, Riott Squad, and Deville & Rose; having a veteran duo like Trish and Lita would give the likely inaugural tournament to crown the first-time champions a little kick. If you were to have the lady vets end up in the finals of said tournament, it would give a substantial boost to a current-era team facing them, like the IIconics for example, if said team were to pick up the win over two Hall of Famers.

Len Archibald : FACT – As a fellow native of The 6 (damn you Drake for making that a thing!), I am super stoked to see Trish back in the ring. I am just as enthusiastic to see Lita back in the ring. They fit perfectly as a tag team because of their history with each other. I absolutely love that they are comfortable enough in their legacy that they are not instantly hopping into the title picture and would rather use their names to boost the credibility of and put over other women. But most importantly, I am happy to see them as a team because they would be the perfect pair to be crowned the first WWE Women’s Tag Champs* and whoever they eventually lose to will be made.*yes, I know there were Women’s WWF Tag Champs, but right now they are not being treated as canon.

