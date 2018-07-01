411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Has Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Run Been a Disappointment?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Steve Cook & Jeremy Lambert.

1. WWE will sign Rey Mysterio prior to his appearance at All In.

Jeremy Lambert : FACT – The video game deal sort of gives this one away. The game usually releases in October. WWE definitely wants Mysterio under contract in the month or two leading up to help promote it. Rey not working the NJPW show in San Francisco is a big sign here. He was willing to work the Long Beach show, so it’s not a Chris Jericho situation where he won’t work in US unless it’s for WWE. This seems more like a situation where Rey has already worked out an agreement with WWE and they are simply working on the details of the contract. Rey isn’t dumb. He’s 43-years-old and making a killing on the independent scene. He isn’t coming to WWE unless it’s a light schedule and worth his while.

Steve Cook : FICTION – I’ve been saying for months now, mostly in this column, that Rey is going to sign with WWE. It’s going to happen at some point. I can’t see Rey backing out of All In to take a WWE contract that he can get at any point though. Rey knows how important the show is to Cody Rhodes, and there’s enough of a relationship there where I think he’d be loyal to Cody. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it would take quite the offer, and it doesn’t seem like Rey is in a hurry to come back.

2. Sanity losing their first trios match on Smackdown was a poor booking decision.

Jeremy Lambert : FACT – A huge pet peeve of mine is established teams losing to thrown together teams. In theory, a great tag team should beat two great singles wrestlers. This rarely happens because there are no great tag teams in WWE. Sanity is an example of this. Any hope that they would be anything more than a male version of the Riott Squad went out the window on Tuesday. Watch out, production assistants, Eric Young will be cutting ties pretty soon.

Steve Cook : FACT – In itself, losing to Jeff Hardy & The Usos is nothing to be ashamed of. We’re talking about three of WWE’s most decorated wrestlers here. To be honest, Sanity probably shouldn’t be on their level. The circumstances behind this particular defeat aren’t good though. Sanity should have scored some victories upon their arrival on SmackDown Live to establish themselves as threats. Instead, they disappeared after getting drafted, finally showed up, and lost their first match. Its not a good look and doesn’t speak well for their future on the main roster.

3. Eli Drake re-signing with Impact Wrestling was the right decision.

Jeremy Lambert : FACT – He’s like the face of Impact right now, isn’t he? I still can’t help but see him as nothing more than a Ken Kennedy who reached his full potential. It’s the right choice because I can’t see him having many better options. He’s a great entertainer, but hasn’t shown much in the ring. He’d lose some entertainment value on the Indies where a higher importance is placed on wrestling and would be out of place in NJPW. NXT would be a great fit, but they’re having trouble getting a guy like EC3 a consistent story. Impact is the perfect place for Drake at the moment and this works for both parties

Steve Cook : FACT – As much as we like to make fun of the company, Impact has been better for certain talents than WWE. Some guys thrive with a little more creative freedom and don’t get as easily lost in the shuffle. Eli Drake is a good talker, but I don’t think he would stand out in WWE. He’s better off being a big fish in a small pond that values him.

SWITCH!

4. Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE run has been a failure so far.

Steve Cook : FICTION – It all depends on what you consider success or failure. If you expected Shinsuke to be the top guy in WWE & a perennial champion that had 5 star matches every night, you would classify his run as a failure. He’s not doing any of those things. He did win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this year, held the NXT Championship on multiple occasions, and his entrances have been pretty great. I can’t go full-out EPIC FAIL on Nakamura’s run because I didn’t expect that much. He’s a veteran in his late-30s nearing the end & getting paid. It is what it is.

Jeremy Lambert : FICTION – It hasn’t been good, but it’s only been a failure if you were expecting more. I wasn’t expecting anything because WWE has taught me to keep my expectations low for NXT call ups. No, Nakamura didn’t win the WWE title despite multiple matches against AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal. But he’s been in a top storyline for most of his time on the main roster. He’s arguably the top heel on SmackDown and may have won the US title on Tuesday if not for The Police Dog. His time on the main roster has been fine.

5. WWE working with Pro Wrestling NOAH is the first step towards WWE starting NXT Japan.

Steve Cook : FACT – We know that Triple H wants to take over everything that Vince McMahon didn’t. The NXT brand has already found a footing in the United Kingdom, Japan seems like the next logical spot. It’ll play well with the NXT crowd, most of who dig themselves some Japanese wrestling. Also, you gotta show New Japan who’s boss. They want to expand into North America? Let’s see how they like NXT Japan eating into their base. Classic WWE.

Jeremy Lambert : FACT – I don’t really have anything to add so I’m going to tell the story about my TEW game. I started a 1985 save with WWF. I’m all the way up to 1992, have taken WWF to a global level, and have 11 developmental territories across all seven game areas. My point is, Papa Paul is an avid TEW player and this is what he’s trying to do. When he talks about the NXT Universe, he truly means the Universe. He’s going to open up developmental territories all across the world, And when he finally takes control of WWE, he’s going to do the same thing. All hail.

6. You are 100% behind the Team Hell No reunion.

Steve Cook : FACT – There are a couple of problems with the idea in the eyes of many Internet fans. For one, it’s not Bryan challenging for the WWE Championship. For another, it’s not an Indy dream match. It’s Kane. The thing is, most fans still care about Kane after all these years. Bryan’s association with him helped the Yes Movement take it to the next level. Revisiting it briefly before Kane becomes Mayor of Knoxville is a fun little thing that will make people happy. And it gives the Bludgeon Brothers some actual competition. Makes sense to me. As far as “things killing time until the Miz feud & the WWE Championship” go, its a hell of a lot better than Big Cass.