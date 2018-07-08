411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Is There Still a Lot Left in a Shield Reunion?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Justin Watry & Tony Acero.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura will win the US Title at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Justin Watry : FICTION – This is one of those things where I fully intend on flip-flopping as we get closer to the moment. By the time Extreme Rules gets here, my mind may change. Right now, doesn’t it just feel right to have Jeff Hardy as the fighting United States Champion? Similar to Seth Rollins as IC Champion, there was no better fit. Why Dolph Ziggler her the gold now is beyond me. All of that remains the same for the blue brand compared to the red brand. Having the heel do the open challenge does not work, especially a guy who likes using low blows. I suppose the argument is that Shinsuke Nakamura needs the United States Title as some kind of consolation prize after losing his six-month feud with AJ Styles and failing to win the WWE Championship after being the Royal Rumble victor in January. I don’t know. Nakamura is doing good things as a heel and absolutely deserves to be a champ…but with the United States Title? Over Jeff Hardy? Eh.

Tony Acero : FICTION – I’m not really sure what they are doing here with Shinsuke and his dog-bitten self, but what I don’t think they are doing is gearing him up for a US Title run. I’m not sure why Shinsuke would want it to begin with, especially considering what we’ve seen over the past few months with regards to him and AJ Styles. I don’t think that story is done, but mainly because I think it’s been told in such a below average manner. As I will note earlier, I think this is simply a placeholder because the WWE doesn’t know how to tell a story on a weekly basis without pausing to create something out of nowhere without actual strength behind the plot.

2. With the new WWE UK brand being branded “NXT UK,” you expect at least one Takeover special a year to be a co-branded event between NXT UK & NXT proper.

Justin Watry : FACT – Kinda. I am expecting NXT and the UK brand to pretty much be one anyways. Obviously, details will be released at a later date. However, what I am assuming right now is that this will be like 205 Live and RAW. The cruiserweights are technically exclusive on 205 Live yet still are exclusive to Raw as well. Not so much anymore but yeah. The UK fellas are always appearing regularly on NXT television. Having their own program, feuds, stories, and titles is fine…but that being 100% on its own feels like a lot.

Tony Acero : FACT – Seems kinda obvious, don’t it? NXT really started out as the little engine that could after the whole game show gimmick went away, and has now officially become a powerhouse of wrestling awesomeness. Each Takeover special is looked forward to more than the adjoining WWE PPV, and although some sour on the idea of comparison, there is no denying that, when sided along each other, Takeover is simply a different brand with a different motivation, thus creating a different show. With that being said, the UK brand has really proven to be too small to stand on its own, yet shares the same motivations and expectations as the NXT brand and as such, them being part of one is the smartest and most obvious choice to make. Of course, I also feel the “co-branded” moniker will be short lived, as it will only be a matter of time before they simply are just part of one.

3. You do not miss Enzo Amore at all.

Justin Watry : FACT – I have written about this before (on another website). I have not watched many FULL Raw episodes in the past three years. I do not have cable, so I just watch the Hulu version the next day. In that, filler segments, recaps, and pointless matches are cut. Things like Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt taking on The B Team or the cruiserweights. At the same time, I have only seen two episodes of 205 Live since it premiered. I know I often get labeled a WWE homer and blah, blah, blah, but those are facts. I don’t watch 205 and have rarely seen a full episode of Raw live as it aired on Monday night in years. Long story short, my viewing of Enzo Amore has been far and few between. Not much of what he did entertained me, and I said as such during his time in NXT as well – always predicting them to NEVER win the tag titles. Another call I nailed for the record. The whole Jersey/rapping/whatever thing is not for me. Same with the Woo Woo Woo crap from Zack Ryder. No thanks.

Tony Acero : FACT – This question hurts, because I really liked the guy. I enjoyed his growth, his apparent love for the game, his hustle, and even his love for the Los Angeles night life, but alas, rather than owning the night, he did what so many other socialites from out of town do, and he allowed the city to eat him alive and spit him out, creating a big ol ball of saliva covered douche. Now I won’t blame LA solely, as from many accounts, Enzo’s douche-baggery can easily be based on Jersey, but there is something to be said about the ego that began growing steadily as his popularity rose. With that being said, once the accusations started flying in his direction, I did what I usually do with regards to news such as this, and I did my research. Immediately, I knew the girl in question was a bit off her rocker, and even if she felt she was truly accosted, it didn’t make Enzo the asshole that he was painted to be – until he became the asshole he was painted to be. I understand the vindication that was felt once charges were dropped, but to put out a song that not only denied the claims, but denied the reality that – for most women – it is not how YOU saw the event going, but how she felt it was going, and also decided to rub some dirt into the wound – AND TO TOP IT OFF, make a horrible song – well, yeah, it just really soured me on the dude.

SWITCH!

4. There will be at least 3 title changes at WWE Extreme Rules.

Tony Acero : FICTION – The build up to Extreme Rules has felt more like a necessity for the WWE than an enjoyable experience. With alterations on a seemingly weekly basis on RAW, and Smackdown showing very little promise in changes for fear of Summerslam, it appears more and more like Extreme Rules is more of a bigger step towards Summerslam than anything. There is nothing wrong with that, necessarily, but if not done correctly, then it comes off as unnecessary to catch – and that should never be a goal or a byproduct of building towards a PPV. I’ve long since believed that the idea of a PPV has changed, and this idea has altered the way PPVs are built up towards. It’s because of this, however, that the WWE is no longer Can’t Miss Television, and the PPVs themselves are easily skippable to the point where people skim through for specific matches as opposed to enjoying as whole, and that’s a damn shame. All of this is to say that no, I don’t think that at least three titles will change because I don’t think they want to change much until Summerslam.

Justin Watry : FICTION – Three? I am struggling to think of even one title change. Alexa Bliss will somehow retain, despite Ronda Rousey being at ringside. The Raw tag team title match is a coin flip, but I don’t care for either act. You could argue Seth Rollins regaining the IC Title in a classic Iron Man match so maybe one there. Asuka SHOULD finally get the Smackdown Live Womens Title. Who knows though if WWE is done with Carmella though? Seems like Becky Lynch is next in line. Team Heck No may win the Smackdown Live tag team titles, but that just delays the Daniel Bryan/The Miz showdown even more. No use stalling any longer with D-Bry still not having a new contract. Then there is Nakamura going for the US Title which I already covered above and AJ Styles crushing Rusev in ten minutes. I think a lot of titles COULD change hands but personally, I wouldn’t go nuts this close to Summerslam. Save it for August.

5. You agree with Seth Rollins that there is a lot left in a Shield reunion.

Tony Acero : FACT – Sure, there’s a lot left. In fact, I’d be so bold as to say that we still haven’t even had a proper reunion. For whatever reason, there was always something that prevented a proper one. While my memory is fuzzy, I don’t recall a steadfast, lengthy reunion that didn’t have some sort of “Roman is better” or injury preventing this. With that being said, I see plenty of room and great stories to be told regarding The Shield, however I have very little faith in the WWE doing it properly. We are in a world now where Roman is above all, so The Shield will not have that same feel, and if it does, it won’t last very long before the methodology changes to “Make Roman Look Strong,” thereby denying anyone – including Seth Rollins – the actual joy of seeing a real reunion.

Justin Watry : FACT – There is always something left for reunions. We are getting that now with Team Heck No. Kane tried to end Bryan’s career the last time they locked up. Who cares though? They had some fun segments (I was at the live Raw for the original Dr. Shelby skit), and fans wanted them back together. Every time there is a special show, DX shows up and has a new best selling t-shirt. Even if it is for one night only. Down the road, DIY will be back together and in months, The Shield will be back together too. Dean Ambrose included. Remember that guy? There is indeed A LOT left for The Shield to accomplish as a trio. It is almost a blessing in disguise their return was cut short late last year and earlier in 2018. In the end, all three will be alright. Now for that pesky Dean Ambrose heel turn on Seth Rollins…

6. What is your excitement level for the WWE Extreme Rules PPV?

Tony Acero : 6 out of 10 – Money in the Bank was a great PPV with some solid wrestling and good movement forward. Since then, we’ve seen rematches galore on RAW, no actual push for a compounded story or stories, a lack of character development for many people, and some flip flopping ala Nia Jax, Natalya, and a few more. Which is to say, nothing has happened that has made me want to actually see the PPV. I will be watching, because I am a fan, but I am well aware, also, that I have no actual motivation to watch it. I am not pushed by the product to rush home Sunday morning and set up shop to enjoy a WWE PPV.