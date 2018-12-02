411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Will Asuka vs. Becky vs. Charlotte Steal The Show at TLC?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Len Archibald & Ken Hill.

1. While WWE has made many questionable creative decisions in 2018, dedicating an hour of TV time to Baron Corbin on Monday’s Raw was the worst.

Len Archibald : FICTION – Hey, Ken! Congrats on your award! …I don’t remember if I voted for you J. So, funny enough, my response here will play into the final FOF question. For me, the most questionable creative decision WWE has made in 2018 is the treatment of Askua after WrestleMania. I get they wanted to solidify Charlotte as the star of the Women’s Division (which wound up being short lived, as Ronda Rousey took that spot rather easily), but how Askua has been booked up until this Smackdown has been atrocious. Sure, the “Can you still be over?” Cool down test probably applies here – but it is a stupid test that can completely derail a hot act. Thankfully, Askua is still a killer and she is still over with the audience. I went on a mad tangent, there. Constable Muckrake, as Larry so lovingly has bestowed on him, has truly been one of the trashiest acts not just on Raw, but all of WWE. It is a complete departure from the Lone Wolf/End of Days in 30 seconds killer that I once – mistakenly – believed had a bright future ahead of him once he gained more seasoning. Now, I am not so sure if WWE has sabotaged Corbin to the point of Go Away Heat or if Corbin is just totally unfit for the role he has been given. It does seem that an angle is being planted as Alexa Bliss is in the shadows, waiting for the right opportunity to take the Authority Figure spot away. Now, I am thoroughly tired of the Authority Figure trope, but I will take Bliss over Corbin any day. I just went on another tangent. Corbin is horrible, and dedicating an entire hour on their flagship show was a horrible decision, but sorry, WWE did The Empress wrong and it’s time that they wake up (TM Rage Against The Machine.)

Larry’s first part of this statement makes it a rather loaded one altogether; WWE has made a LOT of piss-poor creative judgments this year, from “Super Happy Fun Time” babyface Bobby Lashley to the Backlash main event rife with “Beat the Traffic” chants and nearly half the arena cleared out before the final bell sounded.

In this week alone we’ve had VKM-branded toilet humor with Maverick literally pissing on Roode’s robe, a pretty bad promo effort from Nia and “Red-Eye” Ronda, and of course the aforementioned “GM-Elect Fuckface Variety Hour” that saw that sweet Scottish psycho McIntyre lumped in with “Y’all are beta-males” Bobby Lashley and RAW’s resident charisma vacuum Baron Corbin. Not since Stephanie McMahon has there ever been someone I could not want to see less on WWE programming in Corbin. Baron benefits just about no one as an on-screen authority figure, not even himself. He no-sells beat downs (just like what Steph pulled with Ronda after WM 34) unlike most “good” evil authority figures and he doesn’t really use his on-screen pull for anything other than being a childish petty dick to faces. “Big Johnny” Laurinaitis was a snore too, but, as Cook pointed out earlier this week, that was part of the charm that made his heel authority role work. With Corbin, there’s no charm, no energy, and no reason to watch RAW if that sort of individual is what a viewer has to look forward to every week.

2. It’s almost impossible to care about the Raw tag title scene, and by extension the AOP as champions, when the division is being booked around piss jokes. What is your excitement level for the division? (forgive the guys giving different style answers, I sent out poorly worded formats – LTC)

Len Archibald : 3 out of 10 – The only reason I didn’t rate this a 1 or even a 0 is because I was taught to always assume positive intent. Every once in a while, there is a slight glimmer of hope that Raw will take their tag division seriously, only to snatch immaturity from the jaws of common sense. I like AOP as tag champs. IMO, they have proven to be solid workers in the right environment with the right team. They are huge, they are intimidating, and they are monsters, so one would think they should be treated as such. Whoever would defeat them would look like world beaters (if it was up to me, that team would be The Revival, but I digress…) Apparently, Vince McMahon still wants Attitude Era content but is too enthralled by stock prices and sponsorships to pull the trigger all the way, which only makes the company appear sophomoronic. Piss jokes are something that six-year olds would be apt to find as sophisticated comedy… but still, most six-year olds nowadays can handle a smart phone better than 80% of adults on this planet and have experience to mature content at the drop of a dime, so maybe even a six year old has a more advanced creative palette than WWE does. The tag scene on Raw is nearly non-existent and that is a shame, because if Vince McMahon truly loved money as much as it is reported, he would see that there would be a very lucrative market for tag teams. Poor Drake Maverick.

Ken Hill : FACT – It’s not like the RAW tag division had a high creative ceiling to begin with. Vinnie Mac hates tag teams. He’s made it clear over the years that if there isn’t a potential singles star to be found in a tag team, in his eyes, anyway, he’ll leave them to languish on the roster, use them as squash fodder or devolve them into comedy acts so bad that no one will take them seriously afterwards. The lone bright spot for the RAW tag ranks so far in 2018 has been the Shield vs. DolphIntyre feud over the summer; everything else, from Braun Strowman and a 10 year-old winning the titles at WM 34 to the “inspirational” rise of the B-Team to Maverick having to take a leak on Roode’s robe in order for Akem and Rezar to pick up a win, ranges from cute little jokes to being just downright insulting to a division that could be so much more with the proper creative backing.

3. The babyfaces on WWE Raw have been booked as complete jokes.

Len Archibald : FICTION – Larry, this is unfair – you are blatantly wording these questions to make us look like miserable old hags (neckbeard virgins I think is the PC term.) I’m not so sure Raw has booked their babyfaces as jokes so much as they have booked their heels to be annoying. The only heels right now that seems to have anything actually going for them are Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss – and even Jax’s heat is more based off a dumb accident and is unable to follow it up with either good ring work or even talking (goddamn, her promo on Raw was BRU-TAL.) Even Dean Ambrose, who made a hot return, is already feeling like he is just a part of a wheel that is turning and turning and turning (not as much as Dana Brooke, though.) How can I care about the babyfaces if the heels are so uncompelling? While Corbin is atrocious in his role, Lashley, Ziggler, AOP, The Revival and Jinder Mahal are just…there. Sure, the babyfaces are making some idiotic decisions, and one would think that the rational thing would be for them to come together to stop Corbin’s reign of horror, but there are a few bright spots: Ember Moon is being protected well, Lucha House Party has stopped committing attempted murder, Seth is still the MVP of Raw and Elias is still a hot act. The booking is doing the babyfaces no favors, but they are actually treating their heels even worse in my eyes. And how fitting would it be that Corbin is not taken off his pedestal by a babyface, but by another heel. Smh.

Ken Hill : FACT – Has anyone outside of Seth Rollins had any real success on the RAW roster in 2018? Braun Strowman? He won the GRR, which went nowhere fast. His MITB win, which fans were split on to begin with, ultimately ended up meaning absolutely nothing in the long run, as well as his badly-booked alliance with Ziggler and McIntyre. Last and certainly least, the chance to finally have him as the top full-time monster on the RAW brand ended up merely being a vehicle for Corbin “establishing himself” as the evil authority figure *yawn*. Finn Balor? He can’t win one match against Corbin unless he’s dolled up as “The Demon” and even that intimidation factor was no sold by GM-Elect Fuckface the night after SummerSlam. Lashley? He got one legitimate win over Reigns, lost to Roman in a #1 Contender’s match for the Universal Title, immediately stopped caring afterwards, and was then booked horrendously as a smiling, joking big man. Even his “Almighty” heel turn with motor mouth Lio Rush has gone pretty much nowhere. Elias? The jury’s still out on his face turn, but after the 3-on-1 drubbing he took last Monday and the relatively tepid promo beforehand, it’s not looking too good for The Drifter either. It’s getting to the point where a returning Bray Wyatt, whom the WWE has NEVER been able to book correctly in his WWE career, is RAW’s seeming last hope for a consummate, competent babyface. Eater of Worlds help us all.

4. With the losses of Strowman, Styles, Bliss, and Owens for different reasons, season two of the mixed match challenge feels cursed.

Ken Hill : FACT – I thought the prize of the #30 spot in the Royal Rumble was a nice touch, a way to give the MMC matches this time around more of a plotline and some gravitas rather than simple, harmless entertainment for charity. However, that notion and the first week aside, the quality of the MMC has taken a big-time downturn, mainly due to two factors, one being the round-robin format; the single-elimination tournament in the first season allowed the matches to go longer and feel more fleshed out, allowing the wrestlers’ in-ring and entertainment chemistry to come together more naturally over time rather than be pigeonholed into a 5-6 minute match like what we’ve seen this season. The other downside is the aforementioned alarming number of replacements for either legit or storyline reasons. Hell, Alexa and Braun, one of my favorite pairings from the first season, have ended up being changed wholesale for Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins, of all people. Roode for Owens works since it maintains the Canadian connection between Nattie and her partner, and Styles being replaced by Hardy isn’t bad either, but it’s nonetheless a perturbing trend that, along with the change in format, is what’s taking away big-time quality from a WWE sideshow that’s normally fun to watch.

Len Archibald : FACT – So, I promised that I wouldn’t do this, but the question requires that I actually state it – I don’t believe in “curses.” My mother, a proud Jamaican woman, is all about “duppies” (Patois for ghosts/spirits) and is hella superstitious. I get it and honestly, I don’t fault anyone who believes in superstitions. With that said, yes, I believe Pazzuzu has whipped out his demon-infested dick and has fucked the Mixed Match Challenge so hard that it literally can’t walk anymore. What the shit kind of witchcraft would take out WWE’s resident monster, WWE’s most fighting champion, and possibly MVP of the entire year if Rollins didn’t exist, one of the best promos for the women’s division and one of WWE’s best heels? These guys have been taken down like they were pot-smoking nymphomaniacs and Jason Voorhees just happened to be nearby. This reminds me of the NWO Elite storyline in WCW after the Fingerpoke of DOOM, where Hall and Luger got injured immediately, while Hogan and Steiner lost their titles in short order and basically killed off the original incarnation of the NWO. Styles is back at the very least and Strowman is set to return soon – but man, I wouldn’t be surprised if all of them have serious thoughts about competing in next years MMC. Maybe they should change the name to the Mixed Match Challenge to the Forest Green Tournament.

5. You are excited for WWE’s international expansion.

Ken Hill : FACT – It’s a fact with a caveat, however. I’m always a big fan of global expansion when it comes too professional wrestling. With the sport having ties to just about every region of the world, it’s a treat to see promotions to look for the best and brightest from all four corners to compete under their banner, like the recent signing of Walter for WWE’s continued foray into Europe, including the NXT UK and the rumored in-the-works NXT Germany promotions. Triple H has realized that with all the main roster call-ups for NXT talent year after year, he needs a steady stream of talent, a long-term feeder system for the NXT brand on a bigger scale than the States alone can provide. NXT UK helped to tip those scales, providing the main NXT brand with the likes of Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, and many more. NXT, with its hearty array of unique talents, receptive local audiences and the performance center as an effective learning ground, is a proven commodity for WWE and there’s no doubt that its template could be applicable and beneficial in other international regions like Asia and South America. The caveat lies with one Vince McMahon. Whereas I have no doubt Triple H has the best of intentions, like with the exchange partnership between NXT UK and Progress Wrestling, I’m concerned Vince would see said partnerships as an opportunity to not only pick the best and brightest from these feeder promotions, but also lock them down so that they can’t go off and compete for promotions not under the WWE-NXT umbrella, like we’ve seen with his purported concerns over the heavily-rumored All Elite Wrestling promotion. Maybe it’s a non-issue I’m blowing out of proportion, but one thing I’ve come to learn in professional wrestling is that you can NEVER put anything past Vince McMahon.

Len Archibald : FACT – I get it. WWE is the Disney of Wrestling. They are taking over everything. They are the Evil Empire Machine that sucks talent away and destroys smaller promotions. Despite all that, I am supportive of this move for one reason: the NXT/Performance Center expansion. The honest truth is with Roman Reigns on the shelf for an undetermined timeframe, WWE are sort of in a “rebuilding” phase. They are working with what they got right now and will need feeder systems to scout and cultivate talent. Going international is in fact a very positive step for a few reasons: International audiences would support their own recognizable homegrown talent at shows, especially if they come from respected promotions in their region – which gives those promotions more exposure because they are considered a WWE scouting ground, which generates interest because fans would be interested if their promotion may house a future WWE star, so the NXT expansion may just help the overall health of the wrestling business. Wrestlers will have a greater chance for exposure, which will encourage more performers to step up their game to be noticed – which means match quality just may increase. Wrestling schools will gain more business as potential students globally will want to be mentored by great wrestling minds: imagine Meiko Satomura using Sendai Girls as a breeding ground for female Japanese talent (goddamn, I just frothed in joy.) I could see the NXT international expansion as a way to produce even more content for the network – and honestly…any content helmed by Triple H that overtakes anything Vince is doing, is good for the industry. I am for this. Assume positive intent, Lenny.

6. Asuka vs. Becky vs. Charlotte will steal the show at WWE TLC

Ken Hill : FACT – Oh YES, YES, and another big-time YES. All WWE’s booking has to do is keep the personal enmity boiling between Charlotte, who’s finally gone back to her cocky, dark-side roots, and “DA MAN” Becky Lynch, as well as build Asuka back up to at least a shadow of her previously dominant, aggressive self. If they do that, I have no doubt the first-ever Women’s TLC match (IN HER-STORYYY!) will go off without a hitch and be the MOTN.

Len Archibald : FICTION – I want to say Fact, I really do – I think they will have a banger and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they do end up with the best match of the night. But AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan is on this show and they showed a hint at what they can do on television and it was a great outing. Now, they are going to be on the network, in a heated rematch with suitable time for the WWE Championship? Bryan as a heel (and anyone who followed his ROH run, or remembers the origin of the “YES!” Movement will attest that he is great as a baddie)? I’m down, I’m sold, I have insane expectations of this match that I am aware could be absolutely crushed. I have a good feeling, though – much like the anticipation of Punk vs. Bryan at Over The Limit in 2012, I think there is something special in the air. Watching Lynch, Askua and Flair absolutely try to MURDERDEATHKILL each other in a TLC match is intriguing and they all have shown the ability to step up when it matters, so I will be watching this match closely – but I think (hope) that Bryan vs. Styles is that match that will end up wowing fans the most.

