411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Will Carmella Cash in at Hell in a Cell?

Battling this week are 411's Len Archibald & Jake Chambers debate!

1. Carmella will successfully cash her money in the bank contract on Sunday at HIAC PPV.

Len Archibald : FACT – For me, this seems to be a given. I feel Natalya is nothing more than a transitional champion, given a “thank you” reign for her years of loyalty throughout all the crap she has been through. Charlotte is the real deal and the main eventer of the Smackdown Women’s Division. So of course, she is going to beat Natalya for the title, only to probably fall victim to some form of shenanigans from Ellsworth and have Carmella sneak attack and cash in to play chickenshit heel champion totally undeserving of her reign only to lose at WrestleMania to The Queen. At least, that is what I feel Eva Marie’s booking was supposed to be (I just lost FoF just for bringing her up.)

Jake Chambers : FICTION – Last month, Twin Peaks – The Return ended its incredible 18-episode run with a mind boggling, complex rumination on culture and death, media and youth, nostalgia and mystery, all wrapped up in a stunning, break-neck, abstract puzzle that was unlike anything produced for television before. Writer and director David Lynch crafted a piece of cinematic, serialized art that tied into themes the man has been chipping away at for 40 years, but was still able to come up with a fresh and unique product that spurned the sway of generic commercial appetites, and thus because of that will end up setting the trend for future popular culture. The point here is that Lynch (71) and Vince McMahon (72) on are a short list of artistic geniuses who I have seen create during my lifetime, from the dearly departed (James Brown, Steve Jobs, Jack Kirby) to the still actively relevant (Howard Stern, Alan Moore, Shigeru Miyamoto), and yet out of them all Vince is the one so diametrically pulled between his creative drive and capitalist responsibilities. And there are few clichés in contemporary WWE more damning of his leanings towards cheap commercialism than the Money in the Bank cash-in, a stale device used as a short-cut over more creative ways of establishing good story and character, while also clearly being a key piece of hollow merchandise to be sold at inflated prices to children and the naive. I would hope that Carmella doesn’t just show up at the end of the Natalya/Charlotte match to a rote audience “surprise” reaction and either tease or use the briefcase, as it will do nothing for her burgeoning career. Vince McMahon is better than this, and we deserve more as his patient, loyal audience.

2. Jinder Mahal will retain the WWE Title at Sunday’s HIAC PPV.

Len Archibald : FICTION – I think Nakamura wins here to solidify he is not the stereotype that Mahal believes he is. Like WrestleMania XIX, I feel WWE is on eggshells here. If Mahal wins, he pretty much is correct in his assessment of Nakamura and that will damage him. I think Nak wins the title, only to complete the feud at Survivor Series (because that would be a big win and hammer home the point that Nakamura is the “man”), beginning the WrestleMania build between The Artist formerly known as the King of Strong Style and…AJ Styles. Wait. Have I missed this little nugget? Strong Style vs. Phenomenal Styles? Holy Shit! The booking writes itself!

Jake Chambers : FACT – No way they pull the plug on the Jinder Mahal title reign now. If the WWE has been theoretically rewarding Mahal for getting into incredible shape, patiently doing his supporting role job for years, and developing a new and interesting character, then what on earth would they be rewarding Nakamura for? Sleepwalking through his main roster matches, never improving on the mic, and having the most confusing gimmick since Emmalina? If Mahal wasn’t going to lose to a legit main event superstar in Randy Orton, then why the hell would they give it to 2017 Nakamura? It’s a sad sight to see a wrestler I once considered one of the all time greats just coast by in a lame-ass company like WWE right now, but surely you can’t blame Mahal for doing everything he can to bootstrap himself from jobber to main event-er in less than a year. And to all those reactionary snowflakes offended by Jinder’s quote/unquote racist jokes, like the scary controversial confusion of r/l sounds and comparing Nakamura to Mr. Miyagi. Damn, y’all need to watch some stand-up comedy – now that shit’s offensive. And I assume every one of you watches some kind of porn, you can’t lie about that, and goddamn, it can get real racist quick. And I’m guessing none of you play video games online against any teenagers these days – ouch! Okay, fine, you’re superficially sensitive, I get it. But let me explain, this is a “story” being produced by “writers” who are being careful NOT to actually be racist in the way Mahal’s promos have been obviously crafted. Of course, they’re presenting a hypocritical heel who decries racism without recognizing his own flawed racial bias, which is the whole point. You’re not supposed to like him. But, yeah, fans now would rather cheer for insane violent people because that’s what makes a bad guy cool, well guess what, you shouldn’t be cheering for Braun Strowman or Kevin Owens either, they’re way more heinous than Jinder’s softly cushioned childish jokes, and don’t have his rational narrative motivations. I mean, you don’t cheer for the Whitewalkers on Game of Thrones when they kill a baby, right? But then you also don’t protest the show for promoting baby killing. Jinder Mahal is a great bad guy and his story should only end at the hands of a great good guy who earns it.

3. The New Day vs. The Usos match will be the match of the night at Sunday’s HIAC PPV.

Len Archibald : FACT – This has to be the match of the night by default. Unless Charlotte and Natalya is told to turn it up and rework their NXT Women’s Title match, or KO and Shane McMahon somehow relives shades of Undertaker vs. HBK, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin have a 25 minute barnburner or by some unholy, spaghetti monster touched miracle – Jinder Mahal receives the magically delicious powers of Bret Hart himself that inspires Nak to bring his A-Game, the Tag Title match between New Day and The Usos will be the match of the night and if given time, could be a MOTY contender. The feud has been great in my eyes, with once more The Usos shining in their roles (seriously, where has THIS Usos been all these years) and even giving The New Day a bit of an edge needed to make this a true grudge feud. This is really the only feud that organically deserves Hell in a Cell and I am rooting for them to tear the house down.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – Why do we think this is going to work? I understand that they’ve had a couple of good matches against each other, but those were regular tag matches (despite that bogus “Freebird Rule” – which, by the way, is still NOT a rule), and the Hell in the Cell cage will be Tornado Rules, right? Are these matches ever any good? We’ve only seen two real legit attempts at this in a Hell in a Cell, and one was a handicap match with HHH & HBK vs. Shane, Vince & Big Show that had a whole lot of gimmicks to help it out, and the other was again with DX, versus Legacy, where HBK was locked out of the cage half the time, making it kind of a handicap match too. Unless they’re planning on putting all three members of New Day in the Cell, which would be odd considering they’re the good guys, I don’t see this going well. Tornado Tag Matches are great when the teams can brawl all over the arena, not when they’re confined in a cage. The reason they handicap-ed the other two, is because you can’t really do any dual tag team moves on one person with Tornado Rules, because the partner isn’t just going to stand there and let it happen when he doesn’t need to tag in. This is also why they usually make tag team Cage Matches, and even Tables Matches, work under normal tag rules, but that’s gonna look real stupid if they do that here since the Cell is supposed to be anything goes. So I don’t know, these teams have good chemistry together and all but I don’t see them overcoming the limits of this gimmick. And you know what else, I think the match of the night is actually gonna be Randy Orton vs. Rusev, so what do you think of that?

SWITCH!

4. Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon SHOULD main event at Sunday’s HIAC PPV.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – I’m not part of the collective hive mind that believes Kevin Owens head-butting Vince McMahon was a brilliant move. Nah, it was pure desperation. Bringing out Vince to get beaten has been a weak move for years now, it’s not creative and it’s not fun. Didn’t work for the Nexus and it’s not going to do anything new for Owens. And honestly, wasn’t it WAY too quick for Owens to snap? I mean, I get the concept of “snapping” in irrational rage, but what is Owens so upset about? There’s no logic! HE was the one who insulted Shane’s family, which led to a much older and weaker guy beating him up… I mean, Owens literally gets beat up and comes back in fights on a weekly basis against bigger and better fighters than Shane. So, as an instigator, what’s Owens so pissed about? Certainly it can’t be enough of a reason to brutally attack the greatest icon in pro-wrestling history based on a flimsy handshake deal that I’m pretty sure wouldn’t protect him from prosecution for assault. Considering Shane himself has done much worse to Vince, why would Owens think that was even going to bother him so much? It’s cheap storytelling, and if it’s enough to put Owens in the main event of a PPV in a consequence-less match against an opponent he should easily beat, yet while Universal Champion he couldn’t do it, that’s pretty sad. Most importantly to me, as a WWE purist, nothing should ever main event over the most prestigious belt in professional wrestling history. I don’t care who holds it and who’s challenging, but title matches for that belt should always go on last. Meta-pundits say this is pro-wrestling and titles don’t matter, but I say bullshit, our world is founded on symbols and iconography, and who really knows what we’re supposed to believe is real or fake in society anymore anyways? All I do know is that WWE Title means a whole lot to me, deep in my motherfucking soul, and no senior-abusing bully and his paper thin rivalry with some silver spoon, limp-ass punch thrower, should take precedence over the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

Len Archibald : FICTION – I am always of the mindset that barring insane circumstances (Flair’s or HBK’s retirement match, Hogan vs. The Rock – it should have main evented) The main title should always main event. Even more so at a B-Pay Per View to solidify that it is indeed the Champion that is the main draw. Alas, that probably won’t happen as the Shane McMahon/KO feud has been manufactured enough that it is warranting the Hell in the Cell stipulation. I don’t know why the idiotic decision to make it a Falls Count Anywhere was made, but – yeah. Moving on, as much as I applaud and am thrilled with KO’s success (anyone who feuds with a McMahon, much less is able to get a leg up physically on Vince McMahon on TV is pretty much a stamp of being a made man), this should be the second-tier upper main event. I know that probably will not be the case, though.

5. AJ Styles will retain the WWE US Title at Sunday’s HIAC PPV.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Len may vehemently disagree with me about the Finn Balor Demon make-up being racist, but will he kneel with me in protest of the continual promotion of white-ness as the dominant cool in WWE narratives? As Ahmed Johnson says, you’ve got the New Day shucking and jiving through the mid-card, where every week more dopey jokes are ruining careers that should be taken seriously. On the other hand, there’s Baron Corbin coming out looking like a serious bad ass time and again. Dude is the equivalent of Steven Adams but the WWE plays him up like he’s Russell Westbrook. Culture and sports are dominated in America by black athletes and entertainers, but in the WWE we’re supposed to buy Baron Corbin as cool and dangerous? Look, I get it, Smackdown has two minority teams fighting over the tag belts, and an Indian wrestler vs. a Japanese wrestler for the WWE Title, but I can’t help but feel AJ Styles and Baron Corbin represent this antiquated promotion of white superiority. Making progress in 2017 isn’t enough anymore, it’s just time to be different. We all have streaming accounts and YouTube access, so it’s clear that the best professional wrestlers working today are Japanese and Mexican, I mean, the evidence is overwhelming. But in the WWE, AJ Styles is living off the fumes of an innovative career ten years ago, and a tired 80s biker-gimmick Baron Corbin is forced on us like British American Tobacco despite none of us wanting to smoke his hacky bits. This is not an interesting match in 2017 and it’s two wrestlers who symbolize everything old fashioned about the culture of the WWE. Why is it that no one would be shocked if either of these guys went on to main event WrestleMania, but we’d all do spit takes if Big E, Xavier Woods, or hell, even the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, were set the main even the Super Bowl of pro-wrestling? The US Title, it seems, is just that: a belt representing the dominant structures of old rich white ideology, and I almost would be able to forgive it if I thought the match was going to be anything but another paint-by-numbers win for AJ Styles.

Len Archibald : FICTION – This is my reverse mindset of the Nakamura/Mahal match. I feel AJ retains by DQ to set up an encounter at Survivor Series, where Corbin wins the title at a major show to give the perception that he is a major deal. Don’t get me wrong, I have always been on the Corbin bandwagon from his time at NXT. I feel that he could be a great mainstay, gatekeeper-type main event heel, but he really is not on AJ’s level. The only reason that Corbin takes the U.S. Title away that makes any sense is that WWE is beginning the build between Nakamura and Styles to clash for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. Wow, I am hoping against hope, here. I can feel the weight of crushing defeat ripping my heart out.

6. What is your excitement level for Sunday’s WWE HIAC PPV?

Jake Chambers : ??? – Look, I don’t want to give it a zero, ’cause I am gonna watch it, but I’m not “excited”. Hmm, so… let me think. Alright, as we know Len is a big movie buff, so let me create a movie/wrestling “levels of excitement” scale on which I can compare the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV:

10 = A new David Lynch movie or a new Kenta Kobashi match.

9 = Avengers Infinity War or a new Daniel Bryan match.

8 = Bodied by Joseph Khan or a new Bret Hart match.

7 = Thor Ragnarok or a new CM Punk match.

6 = Black Panther or a new Ahmed Johnson match.

5 = Bumblebee starring John Cena or a new Stardust match.

4 = Blade Runner 2049 or a new LOD 2000 match.

3 = Anything starring Kristen Stewart or a new Ivory match.

2 = IT Chapter 2 or a new evil Doink match.

1 = Pacific Rim 2 or a new Mantaur match.

These are all movies and hypothetical wrestling matches that I would be excited for on a scale of 1-10, without including things I would never want to watch, like a new Harry Potter movie or another Dolph Ziggler match (oh shit, he’s on this card, isn’t he?), because those would just get zero. The tenth spot would be the absolute lose my shit level of excitement, like I’d miss my child’s birthday or wife’s surgery to go out and see – Hell in the Cell, is not remotely near that level. The fifth spot is pretty low for a John Cena movie about Transformers, but that’s just how much more excited I am to see the things above it, and so Hell in a Cell has gotta be way below that too. The first Pacific Rim was a piece of shit, but my core being makes me naturally interested in anything with giant robots, plus it’s being directed by one of the guys responsible for the insane Spartacus TV series, so I’m begrudgingly excited a little for this sequel. I liked the movie IT enough, but I wasn’t all hyped about it and know I’ll watch the sequel just because I love all horror anyways and it really doesn’t matter if the first one was any good. So I’d put Hell in a Cell at this range, since I’m going to watch it out of superficial necessity more than guttural excitement. So the real question here is, am I as excited for this show as I am anything with Kristen Stewart in it? Because I think she’s super hot, and even if she’s in a shit movie I’ll at least know I’m guaranteed to enjoy staring at her face. Hell in a Cell cannot make me this promise. If the PPV matches are all shit, as I suspect they will be based on most of what I’ve seen on TV and in prior PPV this year, then I don’t know what redeeming feature it will provide of equal value to me as the aesthetic pleasure of a beautiful female face. So, in conclusion, I believe I’m officially at a 2-level of excitement for the Hell in a Cell 2017 PPV, unless Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell are sitting in the front row… is that possible? Nah, probably not, right?