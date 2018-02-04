411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Will EC3 Make it to The WWE Main Roster?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Justin Watry & Robert S. Leighty Jr.

1. EC3 will never make it to the full time WWE main roster.

Justin Watry : FICTION – Never is a long time. I was just having a conversation with myself about that word and what it means. Never basically means forever, and it just impossible to predict something like that. Fans said Samoa Joe would never make the main roster. Fans said Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and countless others would never even be SIGNED by WWE, much less be huge stars. Heck, Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura are the two Royal Rumble winners in 2018…after being told a million times what Vince McMahon thinks of Japanese talent and those “he didn’t create.” As usual, all nonsense from the worldwide web’s greatest users. No, EC 3 has a great shot at returning to Raw or Smackdown LIVE down the road. It may take a few months (Kevin Owens). It may take longer. He has been given the opportunity…again. Now it’s up to him to capitalize. .

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FICTION – EC3 will definitely make the main roster once he moves through NXT. He has the look they want and he can more than hold his own on the mic and that is most of the battle to get a call up. He also carries himself very well and that is all to finding himself while in TNA. There were reports that Samoa Joe was just NXT only and he did well enough that the WWE had no choice but to bring him to the main show, and the same is going to happen with EC3. The guys has too much talent to leave down there for too long. Now whether he has success on the main roster is another thing, but there’s no way he remains solo in NXT.

2. You were surprised by the news that WWE signed Jeremy Borash.

Justin Watry : FACT – I was surprised because my opinion of him as an on air talent and human being is pretty low. I was not surprised because anytime somebody leaves Impact Wrestling for WWE, it is just the next logical step in one’s career and never shocking. Rather than say too much about the guy, I will stop there.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – In the sense that I never thought about Borash ever leaving TNA and didn’t think about him ever going to the WWE. He seemed like a guy that was happy with TNA and what he had accomplished there and perhaps he just wants a new challenge. The surprise comes from that he was even on the radar of the WWE. Wrestlers making the jump from TNA to WWE or the other way is something we all think about and wonder if guys/girls would be better off, but agents/producers is something I don’t think about and that is why this comes as a surprise. Some are saying it is a minor thing for TNA while others are saying this is a bigger deal than when people like Sting and Angle left. TNA is already rallying the troops as they tout others in creative that can step up now and that’s what they should do, but it will be interesting to see what comes of this. As for Borash in the WWE, he should be able to help down in NXT and hopefully the WWE is smart enough to pick his brain to help with Woken/Broken Matt Hardy.

3. You’d be down for a post WrestleMania feud featuring Brock Lesnar facing Bobby Lashley.

Justin Watry : FACT – Post-WrestleMania, as in assuming Brock Lesnar stays with WWE? Sure. The Beast will never some fresh opponents, and I would think the company would hold off on a Roman Reigns rematch for awhile. Give some long-term build. Maybe Summerslam or *gasp* WrestleMania 35! All kidding aside, Bobby Lashley would feel like a good fit. What would really make it work is if Lesnar’s future is still up in the air, who would win? If Brock is staying for another year or two, he would obviously win. Even if it would under cut Lashley returning. However, if Brock is indeed finishing up, what better way to leave then to have a new powerhouse come in and take you out? The post-WM RAW would be a great setting for a beat down. I don’t think as highly of Lashley as others do, but I will say this. Like Drew McIntyre, you can NOT fault WWE for his faults in a previous era. Drew was called a future World Champion and endorsed on global television by the boss, Vince McMahon. He was handed A LOT. Don’t tell me the company didn’t see his potential. Same with Lashley. For those who missed his WWE run, he was pushed to the moon and had A LOT of chances in the main event. For whatever reason though, it didn’t click with fans. We’ve seen Drew has turned the page. Hopefully, Bobby Lashley has too…

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – Hell Yes! Who wouldn’t want to see two legit bad asses with some form of MMA cred face each other? Lashley is one of the few guys that wouldn’t look out of place against Lesnar and it is a fresh match up that we haven’t seen. Much like EC3, Lashley is another guy that got it and found what he was missing while in TNA/Impact Wrestling. They booked him perfectly and did everything the WWE seemingly couldn’t do with him in his initial WWE run. I also think each guy would be fired up to work with each other and even if it somehow sucks, it’s still worth letting them go at it to find out. As we have seen with Reigns/Strowman and others, it is fun to see HOSS fights when done right.

SWITCH!

4. You’d like to see one last WWE run from Rey Mysterio.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – Rey looked in fantastic shape at the Rumble and even though he has been around forever, he is still only 43 years old. A few years ago I made have said Fiction, but enough time has passed that there is a whole new crew for Rey to work with in the WWE. I would be all for a run where he has matches with AJ Styles, Owens, Zayn, Nakamura, and any of the people on the verge of being called up from NXT (Almas). They could even have him work with the CW division even if not on camera to just help them. Also it would make financial sense as the WWE is still looking for a Latin star to make up the void left by Rey leaving (and Eddie’s death). Sin Cara was supposed to be that person and we know that didn’t work at all. Not to mention merchandise sales as Rey masks will always be a big hit as he is easily marketable to kids. I think the time is right and enough time has passed to have this work.

Justin Watry : FACT – I would like to see a Bill Goldberg style run for Rey Mysterio. Not an eight-year final run like Shawn Michaels did from 2002-2010. Despite looking to be in amazing shape on Sunday night in Philadelphia, I still have concerns on Mr. 619 and his health. You can look great for one night for ten minutes. Do it for a week, then a full weekend slate of matches, and then travel and everything else added on top of it. I just don’t think Mysterio wants that. Now, can he enter the Cruiserweight Championship tournament and have a big run leading to WrestleMania 34? Absolutely. No live events and maybe 10-15 matches in 2018? Of course, the merchandise alone would pay for the salary and if anybody can give 205 Live boost, it’s him. Then do the WWE Hall of Fame induction next year or whenever. Kinda writes itself.

5. While all of the cameos in the Women’s Rumble were a ton of fun, they cannot rely on that formula going forward.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – The cameos were a big part of what made the first one so successful and they may be able to milk that for a few more rumbles as there are still some other past stars they can bring back, but at some point the nostalgia will wear off and it will be about what they are doing in the ring and booking of the match. Much like the current Men’s Rumble there will always be a spot for surprise cameos, but it has to get the point where the main draw is the current roster and making them into stars. The first ones gets a pass for all the cameos because that’s what we wanted, but in effect all it did was put the shine of those who are no longer with the company. Asuka for winning and Sasha for going over 50 minutes came out looking the best and in future installments you would hope that more than 2 women on the current roster come out looking strong. Again for this year and maybe even next year they can afford all the surprises, but long term it will need to scaled back some.

Justin Watry : FACT – Well, one of my 2018 predictions has already come true: WWE was able to successfully pull off two Royal Rumbles in the same evening. The men’s match worked because of the hot crowd and right final four (and winner of course). The women’s was a bit of a question mark because it was a first time event, plus the magnitude of being given the main event slot could have backfired in a bad, bad way. Why it ended up working was because of the surprise entrants and legends. All due respect to the eventual winner Asuka and the rest of the crew, but this all hinged on Molly Holly, Lita, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Torrie Wilson Michelle McCool, The Bellas, Jacqueline, Beth Phoenix, and Trish Stratus being sprinkled in between. Sorry but a match filled with Lana, Tamina, Absolution/Riott Squad, and others was not going to cut it. Sorry. Then there was the drama surrounding Ronda Rousey rumors. It all built to a big crescendo and for one night, it came off perfectly! Can it work again next year? We’ll see what the roster looks like in 12 months, but if you think the same surprises and same the legend entrants will work again, you are sadly mistaken.

6. A match, teaming with the Rock at WrestleMania facing Triple H & Stephanie McMahon would be the best use of Ronda Rousey’s first WWE match.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – Vince McMahon likely has dollar signs in his eyes just thinking of this match happening. For all the gnashing of teeth by wrestling fans complaining Rousey looked bad and upstaged Asuka, the fact is that she is the star of the show. She has a following and as such she needs to be positioned well in her first match. I think just throwing her out there in a Title Match vs. Charlotte would be a mistake that would do neither of them any favors. The WWE has to use her name value to capitalize on her first match and if she teams with a massive star like The Rock that will get a lot of eyeballs on the WWE. Using her in the tag match with people like The Rock and HHH will also hid her to a degree as he continues to learn how to be a pro wrestler and he squashing Steph would be better than squashing one of the current champions. There is money to be made of a Rousey/Asuka or Rousey/Charlotte match, but that is down the road. For now the money is in her name and what better way to start her run than having her team with one of biggest actors in the World (who happens to also be a pretty darn good wrestler).