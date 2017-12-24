411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Will Vince McMahon Ever Sell WWE?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Robert S. Leighty Jr & Len Archibald debate!

1. AJ Styles SHOULD remain WWE Champion at least through WrestleMania 34.

Len Archibald : FACT – AJ Styles is the best performer and best representation of what the WWE offers in terms of what it is in its purest form: professional wrestling disguised as spectacle. His accolades are well deserved and as Smackdown’s (arguably the entire company’s) MVP, it is only fitting that he walks into New Orleans as the WWE Champion. I am trying to think of anyone else that is on Styles’ level to walk into WrestleMania as champ…still thinking…still thinking…ZIGGLER…no…still thinking. Nope. AJ is the only reasonable, and correct individual going into WrestleMania as WWE Champ. It *should* be against Nakamura – I will wait and see how WWE decides to present Nak going into the Rumble and how he also decides to perform. It is time for everyone to step up or AJ will be facing himself at WM.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – AJ Styles is and has been the top guy on SmackDown since the brand split, and has carried the show. Logic says that your top guy should be the one either defending or challenging for the WWE Title at WrestleMania and while that doesn’t always happen, it needs to this year. There were rumors of Mahal defending against Cena and thankfully that looks dead in the water as the Mahal experiment seems to be over after 2 clean losses including a tap-out. AJ deserves to have a WWE Title match at Mania for carrying SmackDown and while I have hopes for a match with Nakamura, I wouldn’t complain if they ran Styles/Cena one more time as they have torn the house down every chance they have had against each other.

2. Monday’s announcement of a women’s Royal Rumble match came off as another “forced history” moment with Stephanie McMahon front and center to take all the credit.

Len Archibald : FACT – Honestly, I am used to it, now. Stephanie just happens to be there with all the ladies in tow, smiling and facing the crowd ready to take a bow for the fans as she talks about HISTORY. I am all for giving women opportunities to show that they can advance the artform just was much as the men, but you know what would be a neat concept? Allowing the women on their own to prove that they can hang and receive the attention and support of the fans just the same way that the male performers can. Stephanie thinks her presence is shining a spotlight on the WWE female performers, but she is doing critical harm to the division. Stephanie standing out there is a clear message that WWE does not trust their own performers to sell special events on their own talents and be given the ball to engage the fans emotionally. This is turning into an old song, but NXT knew how to step back and let the performers force the fans to care enough so when it did come time for them to step up for “historic” moments it didn’t feel manufactured. If the Billion-dollar princess could rub two sticks together, Stephanie would realize her uber-feminist take on how the present the female performers is actually…pretty sexist at its core because she is essentially saying that the women need to be treated differently than the men and can’t get over on their own without special treatment. THAT is damaging, insulting and at the end of the day, super disappointing. Stephanie, and WWE should know better. But this is WWE we are talking about…

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – Good for the division as they have worked hard for having a chance to do something new, but with that said the way it was announced did come off as forced. The WWE is very big on touting how historic something is and that is fine and good as the women should be championed, but there were a few things that annoyed me when this one played out. First you had these women in a fierce battle and then they all stop because Stephanie McMahon’s music hits and it had to be pointed out on commentary as well. Steph takes a lot of grief for tearing down the roster and never getting her comeuppance while also being their to take credit for the “Divas Revolution” and I’m not going to argue those points as it seemed the same thing was happening here. From a story standpoint it makes sense as she is the one in charge of RAW and her making the announcement makes more sense than Angle since they wanted to keep the focus on it being all women involved. The issues I had is that Steph comes off as a bully to all these women 99% of the time and comes out here to put them over for their hard work and soak in the cheers of the announcement including basically asking for a “Yes” chant instead of letting it develop on it’s own. The other issue I had is that these women (especially with Absolution in the ring) hate each other and they stop to all join hands, cry, and forget about fighting. Again, the women deserve a chance to have their own Rumble and see what they can do with it, but these few small things took me out of it for a bit. Now the live crowd loved it so good on everyone involved for that.

3. Hideo Itami’s Raw debut was well done.

Len Archibald : FACT – It was about as well done as it could. The major thing that was done right – that should have been done from the start – is that it made Itami a big deal by hanging with the rest of the roster. Finally the WWE Universe (is that still a thing?) has a Cruiserweight that can not only dominate the 205 Live division, but show that they are talented enough to throw down with the other superstars. Sure, it was Axel and Dallas, but they at least are presented as “above” the 205 Live division so it is a major coup. Speaking of that, As many jokes as there are about Finn Balor’s “overness”, don’t think Itami’s pairing with the Demon King wasn’t strategic, and perhaps for three reasons: one, it legitimizes Itami in the eyes of the fans that he is indeed a threat; it is a great bookend to Balor coming out to help Itami when Balor debuted in NXT; finally…and this is just a conspiracy fantasy booking conspiracy…opens a door for Balor to eventually clash with Itami down the line, whether on the main roster or for the Cruiserweight Title. I was satisfied with Itami’s intro to the Raw Roster.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – I will say it was well done because I wasn’t expecting it as I assumed he was debuting with the 205 Live Crew. I also liked the fact he made his debut saving Balor as they came in together and were a team in NXT which was a nice bit of continuity. Having him debut outside 205 also makes him stand out more as we have seen he can handle being with the rest of the roster and being paired with Balor on his debut at least gives him a bit of a rub with the casual fans. So I will say this is well done considering it could have just been a cold debut in front of a dead crowd after SmackDown live when a lot of fans had already headed home.

SWITCH!

4. The addition of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt proves that ticket sales for the 205 Live events are not selling well.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – This can’t be anything other than fact because Bray Wyatt is clearly the opposite of everything the division and the initial CWC were about. Hardy I can buy as he is a former CW Champion and while that was years ago that can spin that and I would be ok with it. Their feud is no way even close to anything affiliated with 205 Live and is clearly a way to juice ticket sales. The idea of a 205 Live Tour in smaller venues is intriguing, but will only work if they give the fans a reason to care, and keeping shackles on the division instead of letting them loose as they were during the CWC is killing any chance of having fans care. The WWE is finding that there is no interest so they are tossing in guys fans do care about and will pay to see them instead which defeats the purpose of the show. I mean it is a nice bonus for the fans who may have gone anyway, but from the looks of it there weren’t too many of those.

Len Archibald : FACT – From a question about a bright spot of the Cruiserweight to a super depressing low. Bray Wyatt is the angle (not Kurt) killer…even though Wyatt stalking the Raw GM calling him that would be a delicious bit of meta. I have already strayed away, that’s what talking about Bray Wyatt will do. And if WWE needs HIM to help sell tickets, that is not good. Matt Hardy is just getting started with his WOKEN persona and the two are in the midst of a feud, so it isn’t like at the very least that they are thrown together. But obvious elephant in the room is obvious: THEY DO NOT REPRESENT THE 205 LIVE DIVISION. I love the cruiserweights. I felt the Cruiserweight Classic wound up as the most intriguing and satisfying set of shows WWE has put out in over a decade. I really believed that they were going to break in and dramatically change the perception of the “flippity-flop” wrestlers. But from the decision to have the cruiserweights exclusive to Raw, the CW division has been DOA. Fans are not responding. We are still not ready to accept a Cruiserweight style in the mainstream US professional wrestling scene, and again – similar to the Female Royal Rumble question – they are not trusted to do what made them attractions in the first place and given the chance to get over with the fans. So this is what we get as a result. Again, I went all Bray Wyatt and tangent-y, but, yeah. Not WONDERFUL or DELIGHTFUL. Maybe Matt will bring the lake of reincarnation and baptize the entire CW division.

5. Vince McMahon will never sell the WWE.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – I preface this by saying that for the right price Vince would certainly sell the company to some conglomerate like Disney. With that said I don’t think that price will ever be offered. Vince loves the wrestling business and while he dabbles in other ventures none of them work out like it has with pro-wrestling. To get him out of the game he loves and has dedicated his life to it would take an insane amount of money and I don’t see someone throwing around that kind of money at this time. Now when Vince has passed on or returned to the planet from which he came, then I can see Steph/HHH or whoever remains selling to a Disney company that is determined is to take over the entertainment world.

Len Archibald : FACT – Yeah, yeah, Alpha, XFL, rumors, #disneyownsyoursoul and other companies coming in, etc. This is going to be a very short answer. WWE is a family owned billion-dollar empire. Stephanie, Triple H and Shane would not be around, in positions grooming them for executive positions for Vince to sell. Not when his own family could end up making more money in the long run. That was the long answer. The short answer: Vince sell? BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

6. Who do you want to see as a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match and why?

Robert S. Leighty Jr : Trish Stratus – It would be fun to watch Stephanie McMahon come out as the final entrant just to see the reaction of the Philly crowd, but that’s me finding it fascinating when the WWE trolls their fans. AJ Lee would also fall in that category as the CM Punk chants would be fun. As for a serious answer though I will go with Trish Stratus because I am a fan of the work she did and I feel her (and the crew with her) did a lot of good in trying to present the division as something more than eye candy for a period of time. It would be a great moment to see her take part in a match that she likely thought would never happen. I give her the nod also because she could have just gotten by on her look, but instead worked her ass off to get better in the ring and start to change the tide of what we thought women could do in the WWE coming out of the Attitude Era.