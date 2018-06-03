411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Who Will Win The MITB Matches?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Rob Stewart, Tony Acero, & Justin Watry.

1. The second Mae Young Classic will be an improvement over the first.

Rob Stewart : FICTION – Was the original poorly received? I remember thinking it was fine enough, and I enjoyed it. It was no Cruiserweight Classic, but given the talent pool that the CWC had–and the fact that cruiserweight wrestling can be more inherently impressive with or without build and stories–that was always going to be the case. The Mae Young Classic was still enjoyable, put a lot of great talent on display, and pretty much succeeded at what it tried to be. It’s not that I think the second iteration won’t be as good as the first, as much I just don’t think the first needs to be greatly improved upon. I look for the sequel to be about the same as its predecessor, though the likely inclusion of Io Shirai obviously does help things a bit.

Justin Watry : FACT – I hope so. Despite the fact that I correctly predicted Kairi Sane over Shayna Baszler in the finals from the start, I had a few issues with the Mae Young Classic. First was the way things ended. After WWE Smackdown Live on a random Tuesday in Las Vegas? Eh. Even with the red carpet and Ronda Rousey there, it didn’t fit. Kind of felt like a dud rather than a climax. Second was dumping the episodes out in bunches. Really came off as wrong. I’m well aware of the binging phenomenon and all that jazz but meh. I didn’t like it. Long story short, WWE is still trying to capture the magic of the amazing Cruiserweight Classic, and I believe they have learned from the mustard of last year and will deliver a cool Mae Young Classic sequel.

Tony Acero : FACT – I have no discernable reason to believe that this iteration of the Mae Young Classic will be better than the last one, and zero evidence to back up my stance that it will be, yet I have a minimal amount of belief that people learn from their mistakes and grow from them, thereby creating a second version of the Mae Young Classic that is even minutely better. With that long-winded over-exaggeration done, I truly think that what the Classic lacked was some story-telling that stretched beyond that small matches that happened in the offset. Although there was an attempt, they didn’t come off all that well, especially in comparison to the CWC where we had Kendrick doing his thing among other stronger stories to tell. If they give us a nice mix of great wrestling and good characters, then it will be immediately better.

2. WWE keeping Daniel Bryan and the Miz apart for now is a good plan.

Rob Stewart : FACT – This is the answer I’m most definitively certain about. Miz/Bryan is a 100%-guaranteed-success feud when it finally happens, so WWE should feel no impetus to rush this along. And the way WWE has kept them from each other has so far felt organic (Cass attacking Daniel before Miz was even around, and then the build to qualify for Money in the Bank), so I haven’t been worried about this in the least. With both Bryan JUST having returned to the ring, and Miz JUST having returned to Smackdown Live, it feels right that they should be establishing their place on the card, so I have no interest in instant gratification with this feud. Let them find their footing, both start accruing success and wins, and then something acts as the spark to remind them why they hate each other. I think we’d all love to see this as a WrestleMania encounter, so if WWE can let this remain in the background until the Rumble or so… great! There’s just no reason to burn right through a can’t-miss angle.

Justin Watry : FACT – I was tempted to say FICTION but will be nice here. What gives me pause is the fact that The Miz is currently getting pancakes thrown at him and Daniel Bryan is wrestling Big Cass on pay-per-view. If that’s what the blue brand is going to give us this summer, screw it. Skip right to The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan. For now though, I’ll give WWE the benefit of the doubt and trust they will get it right with them eventually. Eventually…

Tony Acero : FACT – It’s a great plan. This is a Mania-caliber match and if anyone can make it worth watching, it’s The Miz. Not to say that it won’t be worth watching, it’s just gotten to a point where I’ve lost a lot of faith in the writing staff to create something compelling, even when the story is written for them (see AJ v Shinsuke). It’s like they take what’s special about these ready-made battles and add something stupid to it. As for Miz and Bryan, however, I feel it will transcend the shitty writing and become something awesome. I’m already clamoring at the bit to see at on the main stage of Mania.

3. WWE 205 Live should get quarterly specials, similar to NXT Takeover.

Rob Stewart : FACT – I am waffling on this as I type it, but I think I’ll go with “fact” for now based on one thing: the question is SHOULD they get them. I’ll be honest, I’m not particularly interested in such a show. It’s not that I don’t think 205 Live deserves it or that they couldn’t pull it off… it’s just that they are doing a fine job moving their storylines along on their weekly show. But SHOULD they have such specials? Yeah, probably. Raw and Smackdown Live have monthly specials, NXT has regular specials and they are just “developmental”… why shouldn’t the cruiserweights–who are going to have more trouble than ever getting onto the Raw/Smackdown specials in the dual-branded era–get their own big moment to pay off major stories? It’s fair, and it just makes sense.

Justin Watry : FICTION – No explanation needed? I have watched 205 Live exactly two times since the show premiered and correctly predicted the show would be a bust from day one. Not bold or a real stretch truth be told. Just stating the obvious. Also stating the obvious-we don’t need MORE programming from WWE.

Tony Acero : FACT – This comes with a huge shoulder shrug in the vein of, “Sure, why not?” So I don’t feel altogether passionately about this FACT. Like, if it doesn’t happen, I won’t be writing a letter to the E to assure that my voice is heard amongst all others to give me this oh so joyous quarterly special moment. Simply put, however, the Cruiserweight Division is effectively it’s own entity now that it doesn’t even touch RAW. They tried to incorporate it and sucked at it, doing a horrible job of trying to make it “separate but equal,” and then just put it solely on its own show without much notice or care from anyone. The problem is that they still continue to have the CWs show up on PPVs and the like, creating the PreShow Effect where no one gives a shit, and would rather go grab a drink and a snack during the match than sit down and see what Cedric is up to. The quarterly system creates intrigue, allows stories to be told properly, and gives them a singular focus. I see nothing wrong with it.

SWITCH!

4. Who will win the women’s MITB match and why?

Tony Acero : Charlotte – Geez, guys, I don’t even know man. Again, half of the match doesn’t need the briefcase for a title match and the other half has little credibility or would just suck as a holder (Natalya). Seriously, Nattie annoys me to no end. Anyways, Lana could possibly grab it just so that her and her Rusev Bae can rule the blue brand with matching briefcases, but that’s unlikely. Ember Moon is still too green in thier eyes, I’m sure. Becky is Becky. Naomi can simply “gain” a title match, and if they’re finally getting off their asses to give us the Bayley v Sasha match that we USED to clamor for and now only want this all to end, then Sasha will have little business winning the briefcase. This all leads me to believe that they’re going to give Charlotte yet another accolade to boast about (and I’m not saying she isn’t deserving, just so you know).

Justin Watry : Ember Moon – I actually love the idea of Natalya (who follows me on Twitter) winning the briefcase and cashing in on new RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. It’d be a nice story and give us a spark to the inevitable friend/foe story line. Why am I picking Moon then? More wishful thinking than anything. I want a face to win and challenge fairly. We are long overdue for a clean cash in if you ask me. Either way, I think a Raw star wins here because…

Rob Stewart : Ember Moon – Boy, this is not an easy one. When I look at this field, I don’t see any particular name and think “Yes, she’s the one! It makes so much sense!”. I know there is a lot if speculation that Natalya might grab the briefcase to start a feud with current chum Ronda Rousey, but I find two faults in that two reasons: One, I don’t think Rousey leaves MitB as the champion, and two, Natalya as Money in the Bank contract holder inspires no excitement whatsoever in me. So I’m going with who inspires me the most, and that is Ember Moon. Since I think Ronda is WWE’s long-game championship story here, you can give the briefcase to Ember and let that be the story from now through the fall. Babyfaces don’t generally hold the contract forever, so she can cash in on Nia sooner than later, and get the threat of Money in the Bank resolved and swept away long before Ronda is more seriously established as a title contender. Plus, it pumps Moon right away as a big deal and keeps her from becoming just another face in the crowd. It helps her in the short-term, gives Nia another threat after Ronda, and allows Ronda to focus on an establishment feud (probably with Natalya or Alexa) for a few months. Win/win/win.

5. Who will win the men’s MITB match and why?

Tony Acero : Rusev – Because it’s Rusev Day, and why the hell not, damnit? Admittedly, there’s something inside of me that wants to see Braun carry a small briefcase with him to the ring on a constant hunt for Brock Lesnar, culminating in a battle in the Scottish Highlands where The Loch Ness monster resides, thereby creating a triple threat for the ultimate crown of the WWE’s Flagship show, but Braun really doesn’t need it. Nor do more than half the people in the match, to be honest. And those that do need it, don’t have a solid case as to people believing in him (read: Roode). It’s likely that they give it to Roode to enhance a heel turn that is desperately needed, but altogether unlikely, so let’s just go with Rusev.

Justin Watry : The Miz – A Smackdown Live star should get the other briefcase. I’m down to Samoa Joe and The Miz. I flipped a coin and will say we get a repeat winner. Another accolade that belongs to a certain punk from Chicago. The A-Lister deserves a main event run. Against AJ Styles works, as does something versus Daniel Bryan down the road. We shall see but full disclosure, I am TERRIBLE at guessing Money in the Bank ladder matches. Been wrong every single time for the past ten years. Last time I was right was Mr. Kennedy in 2007 I think. Really, don’t trust me with MITB predictions.

Rob Stewart : The Miz – Let’s do process of elimination: Braun is right out because he is the last person on the roster who needs this. Roode is out next because he’s not in any position on the card that makes sense for him to win here. Same with Rusev. And same with Owens. That leaves Balor, Miz, Joe, and the Mystery New Day Member as the realistic threats in my eyes. Let’s then toss Balor because WWE seems to have no real interest in him at the moment. Am I not discounting The New Day early enough? I actually think WWE rightfully sees enough in Big E that he could be a main event talent, and the briefcase could be how you get him there with a nice little build-up so the fans have time to see him as more than a tag guy. Miz makes so much sense because he’s ALWAYS at his best when he has a prize he can lord over everyone; and how magnificent would it be if Miz cashes in to win the title at the Royal Rumble… just for Daniel Bryan to win the Rumble itself that same night? And Joe could be a terror with the briefcase because he can absolutely be built as the last man on the planet you want stalking you on the moments where you are already showing weakness. Reluctantly pushing Big E aside, I’m down to Miz and Joe… and I’m going with Miz because I’m thinking with my heart instead of my head. Now watch it probably be Bobby Roode; what do I know?

6. How excited are you for the WWE MITB PPV?

Tony Acero : 8 out of 10 – The concept of the Money in the Bank has always been fun to me, and ladder matches are either complete messes or pretty damned good. We have a history of good shit with these matches, so it bumps up the interest quite a bit. Couple that with the prospect of a good IC Title match and some alright other matches, then it may be a great PPV. At the very least, it will be better than Backlash, and although that’s such a low standard to hold them to, it’s all I got for them now…

Justin Watry : 8 out of 10 – I am going with a 8 out of 10 now, probably thinking a 10 out of 10 come bell time. Seriously a stacked card once again. Ronda Rousey competing for a title is a main event worthy headliner. Two ladder matches will surely steal the show. Seth Rollins and Elias going at it should be fun. Heck, even Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns will be a blast in SmarkTown USA. I like the card and am looking forward to watching on the one-year anniversary of NRW returning. Perfect.