411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Did WWE Make The Right Call Releasing Enzo Amore?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Justin Watry & Jake Chambers.

1. WWE looking to run Cena vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania is a few years too late.

Justin Watry : FICTION – I will agree that it would mean a heck of a lot more with The Streak still alive and with an “I Quit” stipulation. However, let’s be real. The Undertaker vs. John Cena is a freakin’ draw whether it is 2014, 2018, or 2030. Those faces on the poster, at WrestleMania no less, and it is an instant headline. Two megastars that have been kept apart for years finally clashing is a major deal. Regardless of what you made of The Undertaker leaving his gear in the ring last year (I was there), most fans will agree that a showdown with John Cena should have happened by now, much less happening now. Now, since there is no confirmation as to this bout being official, let’s just enjoy the ride…maybe the last ride.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – WWE badly needs a fresh marquee match on this predictably limp WrestleMania card, so it’s kind of a good thing they didn’t do Undertaker/Cena over the last few years. Besides, the Undertaker has been looking like a REAL walking corpse lately, so if we’re talking match quality it probably wouldn’t have been much better at WM 30 than it will be at 34. Now, should they have done it more like 10 years ago, when the Undertaker was capable of pulling off MOTY quality, had “the streak” intact, and Cena was nuclear with crowds? That’s a FACT!

2. Monday’s Raw 25 show was an overall disappointing event.

Justin Watry : FACT – Was it a good show? Yeah, I think so. It was fun. Was it great? Eh, maybe if you really wanted to stretch your boundaries of acceptance. Was it this epic huge evening that is was hyped up as? No. That is where the disappointment comes from. WWE got the big viewership it desired (for one night). The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will likely see a boost in WWE Network subscriptions, and everything will be rosy for a week. The problem is I keep thinking about the show but can’t quite put my finger on WHY it was disappointing. I mean, everyone they advertised showed up. From Brother Love to The Boogeyman to The APA to The Undertaker, they were all there. We even got the expected but epic Stone Cold/McMahons moment. CM Punk was never going to show up. Batista was never going to show up. We knew Edge and Bret Hart were not there. Yet, it all kinda fell flat. Super weird. We got what was advertised…but at the same time, we didn’t get the extra little bit. Raw 1000 was much better.

Jake Chambers : FACT – I want to say FICTION here, because if you thought the WWE was somehow going to magically fix the past couple years of horrible television for one night, then that’s pretty silly. But, you know what, this was even WORSE than I think most people with generally low expectations thought was possible. Sometimes when they do these throwback episodes you’ll at least get a promo or some action from Vince or Stone Cold, Rock, Foley, Bret, Piper or Flair that makes you remember why you used to love WWF and pro-wrestling, but this year the best we got was that contrived Vince plaque bit and a few weak-ass stunners from a Stone Cold who never spoke. It was mostly downhill from there. SHAME! But how many times can people like me shout this into a mirror while ratings barely change, stocks rise, and they make more money off of suckers than a Ponzi scheme?

3. Considering what we know, WWE made the right call releasing Enzo Amore.

Justin Watry : FACT – You could have taken out “Considering what we know,” and it still would have been a FACT. I am not going to call Enzo guilty in this specific manner until all the facts are know. Fair or unfair, the man is given his due process, even if the court of public opinion has already crucified him. Where WWE is right is because it just seems the issues never end. The locker room stuff, the Corey Graves tweet, the tour bus nonsense, the rambling promos I still don’t understand, the supposed ‘real’ heat with Big Cass, the dumb stuff with Liv Morgan, and even the ridiculous driver’s license story. It all just piles up. It is 205 LIVE. No offense, but he isn’t that important. So what if a few more viewers tune in or a couple extra thousand viewers are on Youtube? The $2.5 billion company will be just fine, much less with a guy on the roster accused of rape.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Since I’m not a journalist, these kinds of real stories don’t interest me in regards to my goofy pro-wrestling writing. Clearly if the accusations about Enzo are true then he should go to jail for a very long time. If he is somehow cleared of any wrongdoing, then he should have the opportunity to try and get his job back. Until then, it’s unreasonable to think he should be employed during the legal process by a company basically making content for children.

SWITCH!

4. Following the legal issues, suspensions and firing involving Rich Swann & Enzo Amore, WWE should do everything in their power to bring back Neville.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – I don’t see Neville as a savior for the Cruiserweight division anymore than he was while doing a fine job as champion for half of 2017. 205 Live currently has a roster of great wrestlers, many just as good in the ring as Neville, including a legit all-time legend in KENTA/Hideo Itami, but the show is always its lame, pointless self. The problems of 205 Live have nothing to do with personnel – nah, it’s the same things so many super fans have been repeating about the show since episode one: location, time, match structure, character-work, and trying not to just make it all look the same as every other wrestling show on TV. You know, like how they did the Cruiserweight Classic – HELLO?! Until WWE fixes some of these factors, 205 Live will continue its slow, painful slide out of existence.

Justin Watry : FACT – Again, you can take out the qualifier and still be okay. WWE should be trying to bring back Neville because he is a talented guy and deserves more than the cruiserweight division. I am still holding out hope for some kind of Royal Rumble entry. In Philadelphia, SmarkTown USA, they will react accordingly. Now when you consider the Rich Swann and Enzo holes that need to be filled (save the jokes) on the roster, it makes even more sense. Given the dude a raise, tell him a return to the division WILL lead to a bigger spotlight and then follow through with that promise in a few months by moving him to Smackdown LIVE in the post-WM WWE Draft shakeup.

5. Who do you want to see the most as a surprise women’s Royal Rumble entrant?



Jake Chambers : James Ellsworth – Who better to infuriate fans than the MAN who technically won the first ever women’s Money in the Bank match? And boy oh boy, does this match DESPERATELY need some kind of real heel to be involved. The WWE is so lovey-dovey about all these “firsts” for the women’s division with constant kayfabe-breaking hugs and tears, you’d almost feel guilty at this point boo-ing anybody in the match. The WWE has done a terrible job of building up any villain for this match that would have people seething if they were to win, which sucks because the best scenario for the climax of a battle royal involves the anxiety of seeing a heel and a face almost… almost… push each other out of the ring. I’m not suggesting Ellsworth should be one of the final two, but his threatening and dopey presence having the potential to screw up another big moment for the women, at some point in the match, would be one of the few ways left they could generate some dramatic tension with the audience.

Justin Watry : Ronda Rousey – Yep, I am all in on the Ronda Rousey to WWE stuff. It may not begin at the Royal Rumble, but I am fairly confident she will have a major presence at WrestleMania 34. Why not kick start that at the Rumble? History is going to be made anyways. It only makes sense for the company to want to make headlines all over the world with Ronda FREAKIN’ Rousey as the story making her WWE debut than somebody on the roster that won’t garner one tenth the media attention. From January to April, Vince McMahon and company want the casual fans. We can whine about that all we want, but business is business, and facts are facts. Rousey winning to challenge Charlotte is HUGE. Asuka can always win the Elimination Chamber or something to get her title shot. I’d not too confident it actually happens, but yes, I want Rousey at the Rumble on Sunday night.

6. Who do you want to see the most as a surprise men’s Royal Rumble entrant?

Jake Chambers : IRS – I mostly want Daniel Bryan to be a surprise entrant, and believe with all my soul that it WILL happen and he WILL win, but since I’ve already written about that for a previous FoF and will do so in the Royal Rumble Roundtable this week, I’ll go with a surprise legend I’d love to see here instead. IRS is one of my favorite gimmicks ever. He’s so instantly recognizable, and the aggravating symbolism of the IRS suit-and-suspenders look evokes such a strong emotional response with audiences of any generation. That’s what used to be so awesome about these Royal Rumbles back in the day. You’d have all these colorful characters popping out from behind the curtain, filling up the ring with glamour and wackiness. This is why Goldust was always an awesome “surprise” entrant, or Honky Tonk Man or The Godfather, because they looked so flamboyant and distinct that the second they come out people loved it. But lately you’ve got so many of these plain boots and trunks guys that can turn the match into a drag real quick. I mean, if the best surprises we’re gonna get are Bobby Lashley, EC3 or Big Cass – ugh, I’ve had Ambien that put me to sleep slower. So give me IRS for a nice little nostalgia moment and I guarantee it’ll be more fun than either of his lame-ass sons, Bo Dallas or Bray Wyatt, wasting our time yet again. I mean, really, are we allowed to have FUN watching this stuff anymore? It’s all business now, is that it? “Does anyone remember laughter?” Oh, I get it, I’m just a great big troll, right? Hmm… a bunch of tax cheats, EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU!