411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Is WWE Rushing The First John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Match?

1. WWE Battleground was the worst WWE “major show/PPV” of the year.

Len Archibald : FACT – I will warn you – today I am going to sound like the smarkiest, cynical, stereotypical smark there is. But this has been a weird and bad week for wrestling IMO. Back to Battleground – holy shit that was a bad show. A horrendous show. If it wasn’t for the Tag Title match, this would be going down as one of the worst PPV’s of all time. Tye Dillinger and Aiden English was an uninspired pre-show match. Shinskue FN Nakamura had a bad match with Baron Corbin (I know sometimes Nak phones it in, but rarely engages in an outright bad outing.) We had another multi-woman match that crammed the entire roster together in a disjointed effort with an out of nowhere winner. AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens should be a dream match for most fans – but this effort was a pancake. PLUS, it completely undermined AJ’s US title win at MSG. I won’t even get to the flag match and the Title match. We all know (nearly unanimously) that we had two dumpster fires. Even Sami Zayn seemed to be uninspired with a win against Mike Kanellis. What the fuck, man? Battleground was such a failure, it has turned one of my friends who is new to pro wrestling off to SmackDown completely. I know Fast Lane 2017 nearly caused a collective of brains to explode, but when an event is presented that is WORSE than that? Wow, WWE. You REALLY screwed the pooch on this one.

Ken Hill : FACT – Unequivocally so, I would say. It’s already been said many times since Sunday, but Battleground was basically a one-match show. The Usos-New Day tag title match was a spectacular opener, as could be expected of two of WWE’s top-tier team’s. After that, however, the PPV slip-slided from “rather unremarkable” (Women’s Fatal Five-Way, Nakamura-Corbin, Zayn-Kanellis) to “bizarre” (The botched finish to the US Title match) and “downright disastrous” (The flag match snore-fest and the pathetic Punjabi Prison performance). Most of WWE’s 2017 PPV efforts can lay claim to a couple of different marquee matches and the rest being unremarkable, or an entirely middle-of-the-road kind of effort, which isn’t anything unusual; it’s when you have a PPV that starts strong and immediately drops in quality (lackadaisical efforts, non-finishes, awkward/unexplained botches, etc.) without really making an effort to level out properly which ends up leaving an overall bad impression in the viewer’s mind, both live and online.

2. You have no desire to see a potential Wyatt Family reunion.

Len Archibald : FACT – To be honest, with the exception of Erick Rowan, the Wyatt Family has outgrown their leader. BRAUN is one of the most over acts in all of WWE without nary a peep about his stint with Wyatt. He is now on a collision course with THE BEAST, something Bray has never (and may ever) accomplish. When you find yourself in the ring as a Pay Per View main event with Lesnar, WWE is seeing something special in you. As Wyatt feels like just another guy (TM, Csonka), BRAUN is a special attraction – a larger than life spectacle that harkens back memories of the behemoths that filled WWF/WWE’s main event scene. Luke Harper was <> this close to being part of a WrestleMania main event, and should have been given the opportunity. The fact that he has been MIA for so long is a shame. I do feel that once he returns (perhaps as someone who may have been a thorn in The Fashion Police’s side), Harper will do his best to cut loose and show exactly what he is capable of. No one needs Wyatt anymore – if anything, it is Wyatt himself that needs to evolve.

Ken Hill : FICTION – I thought it was a bad idea from the beginning to send Bray over to RAW, as he had more upside and less likelihood of getting lost in the shuffle on SD Live. The blue brand clearly doesn’t see the big potential in a Harper singles run, and Rowan’s never particularly stood out in either of his solo stints. The SD tag division is waning at best with American Alpha split and the Hype Bros heading towards the same, so throwing Harper and Rowan back together, at least, would be a good idea to keep it afloat for another couple months. They’ve always been a fun, physically aggressive team, so it certainly couldn’t hurt. If they are looking for something Orton to do post-Summerslam, sending Wyatt back to SD Live via the rumored Superstar Shakeup to reignite their feud would be an interesting notion (as long as it doesn’t lead to another god awful House of Horrors match), and then have it lead to the original trio reuniting to get one over on Orton for his attempts to ruin their “family.”

3. Rey Mysterio would be better off signing with GFW instead of WWE.

Len Archibald : FICTION – This is not any anti-GFW agenda; this is simply what I feel is the better business move for Mysterio. It really depends on what is more important to him. I am not going to act like I understand his psyche, but I can see Mysterio in the situation where WWE would provide him with the part-timers schedule, the cruiserweight version of Brock Lesnar perhaps. Mysterio is the perfect boost that 205 Live would need and I imagine WWE would pay him a pretty penny to legitimize the show. What would GFW offer? A chance at the X Division Title? A lighter schedule? A smaller fanbase? These aren’t meant to be insults (especially the last point), I just believe Mysterio is looking to cement his legacy and that is not happening in GFW. Not if he is on his last legs (HA) and wants a WWE Hall of Fame ring.

Ken Hill : FACT – Only in the “Sure, why not? He hasn’t been there yet” sense, since I’m one of those hopeless romantics that would prefer GFW stray from the TNA mindset of picking up aged and/or ex-WWE talent. If he did see fit to sign back with WWE, I’d imagine it would only be for a few months to help establish some of WWE’s newest crop of wrestlers, a dream match or two, then stick around long enough for a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction.

SWITCH!

4. WWE is rushing the first John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match.

Ken Hill : FACT – I can only imagine there will be some sort of shenanigans in next week’s match to keep a true, finite conclusion to their feud up in the air long enough for a more proper build down the line. That being said, the match itself being made does indeed feel like a knee-jerk reaction following the dismal Battleground PPV effort. Why not have a small tourney or a Beat the Clock-style gauntlet featuring them and other victors from Battleground, like Zayn, Owens or English, to reinforce Shane and Daniel’s “Land of Opportunity” malarkey? That would do more to build up to Summerslam (as well as regain some much-needed credit for Jinder Mahal and the WWE Title after the Punjabi Prison debacle) than throwing Cena and Shinsuke out there next week and asking “Hey, here’s a dream match on free TV, please forget about Battleground?”

Len Archibald : FACT – So, here is one of the reasons why the Monday Night Wars hurt professional wrestling. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVED it as it was happening. Shock TV, PPV caliber matches on television, faction wars, it was beautiful. But, think about the great matches/moments that would have had a greater impact on PPV: Goldberg vs. Hogan, Mankind’s first WWF Title victory, Austin defeating Kane after losing the first blood match the night before. I understand WWF and WCW felt the need to have these events occur on television because of the ratings wars, but it essentially cannibalized the long-term impact of the business. We have become spoiled and now have the expectation and feel entitled to have the greatest televised events reminiscent of that era. Nakamura and Cena is a big time match. A WrestleMania event. A Summerslam collision. A Royal Rumble stare down. Any new, major name that faces Cena should be treated as legit and should be given a chance to “prepare” themselves against the 16x champion. Again, I know – ratings and shit. Ratings doesn’t mean a damn if WWE’s PPV events suffer in the long run because they have no more ideas to execute as first time, major moments. A this rate, Cena will arrive on Raw and face off with Roman Reigns in some random match in February, weeks before WrestleMania – where they SHOULD meet for the first time.

5. WWE is likely building to a Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens match, and it’s a match you want to see.

Ken Hill : FACT – The dynamic between them certainly feels like it’s already been established. Whereas Owens took comfort in having the backing of authority on RAW, he’s been running up against both Daniel and Shane since arriving on the blue brand, his complaints and dismissal of opponents’ challenges often being overruled by either man. It’s played out much like Styles’ feud with Shane was, and if next week’s US Title match goes the way I and many others expect it to, that will prove to be the spark that drives KO to go after Shane as Styles did. To be frank, I was one of those initially against Styles versus Shane at WM 33 due to Shane’s lack of a straight-up wrestling acumen. After seeing the effort he put in, though, to make it one of the better Mania openers in recent memory, I don’t doubt that he and Owens could put on their own underrated spectacle at Summerslam.



Len Archibald : Fact-Day on is H I haven’t really seen any interaction between KO and Shane to indicate a WrestleMania-level feud, but then I think about it – who does Owens have left to face as a WM-caliber opponent? Shane is the only one that seems to make the most sense. Owens is the ultimate antagonist on SmackDown so it is elementary that he will go to far in some way to annoy Shane enough that they will butt heads. If they do come to blows, I would be down for the match. When truly motivated, KO can be a machine, pull out a great story and be a great dick at the same time. Shane is Shane. He’s fucking insane, and after the last WM performance against AJ, my respect for him as a well-rounded performer has grown exponentially. I would definitely anticipate this match up.-

6. You’d be down for a match between the four horsewomen (Banks, Bayley, Becky & Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke) in WWE.

Ken Hill : FACT – It certainly has the feel of a WrestleMania-worthy spectacle and, with the proper build and hype, could be a big cross-promotional boon for WWE, open up more crossover opportunities with UFC down the line, and create a big enough social media buzz to bolster the fantastical notion of WWE being at the “forefront” of the women’s revolution in sports entertainment. As for the match itself, I’m all for it. Rousey’s still got a decent amount of star power, Baszler looks solidly set for a stint in pro wrestling, and after the buzz between the two groups hit a swell at the Mae Young Classic, it would behoove WWE to let the feud simmer for the rest of 2017 before having things come to a boil by next January in time for Mania season (having Baszler come close to or outright winning the finals would make for a great catalyst).