411 Is Hiring a Writer for AEW Rampage Live Coverage

Hey there, people! Are you someone who follows AEW and have thought “You know what, I could do reviews as good as or better than those other guys”? Well, here’s your chance! We’re looking for someone to cover AEW Rampage weekly for the site. You must be able to do live coverage, recapping and reviewing the events of the show as they happen in your own voice and in a clear, easy to understand manner.

Rampage airs Friday nights on TNT at 10 PM ET/7 PM ET starting August 13th (moving to TBS in 2022). After the show is done, you’ll post a review consisting of your live coverage recap and your overall thoughts on the show. We use WordPress so familiarity posting to WordPress is preferred.

This is a paid freelance gig. If you’re interested, please email us with the subject line “411 AEW Rampage Reviewer” and include some sample wrestling reviews or past wrestling-related work in the body of your email. Please do not apply unless you are unable to commit to a weekly schedule.

We look forward to hearing from you!